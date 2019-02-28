App
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications gains 1% after LoRaWAN enabled pre-paid smart gas metering system launched by IGL

The new smart meters are supplied by Genesis Gas Solutions in partnership with Tata Communications' LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network.

Tata Communications shares gained a percent intraday Thursday after company's LoRaWAN enabled pre-paid smart gas metering system launched by Indraprastha Gas.

The stock was quoting at Rs 588.05, up Rs 4.60, or 0.79 percent on the BSE, at 12:26 hours IST.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) has awarded a contract to Genesis Gas Solutions for the roll-out of its pre-paid smart gas metering system.

"The new smart meters supplied by Genesis Gas Solutions in partnership with Tata Communications' LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network will enable customers to monitor gas use more accurately in real-time against available credit and pave the way for greater operational efficiency for IGL," the company said.

This is the first time that this technology is being deployed by any CGD (City Gas Distribution) company in the country.

Tata Communications said it already has an established LoRaWAN network in Delhi NCR, which has now been extended to Rewari.

As the first stage of deployment, 5,000 pre-paid Genesis smart gas meters have been installed in Rewari by IGL, it added.

To-date, the company has rolled out its LoRaWAN network in 45 cities, with more cities planned for implementation over the next two years.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Communications

