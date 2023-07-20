Tata Communications falls 1% on weak Q1 numbers

The company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France).

Tata Communications Limited shares fell 1.5 percent at Rs 1,593 apiece on July 20 at 9:16 am, with eight lakh shares changing hands on NSE. The company's net profit nosedived 30 percent to Rs 382 crore on higher interest costs and lower forex gains.

The company's revenue from operations increased 11 percent, reaching Rs 4,771 crore in the first quarter compared to Rs 4,310 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

However, the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) for the June quarter declined by 5 percent to Rs 1,024 crore. Additionally, the EBITDA margins decreased by 352 basis points, amounting to 21.5 percent.

"We have had a pivotal first quarter in FY24 delivering a very strong revenue growth in our data business and the digital portfolio, closing The Switch deal and announcing the Kaleyra acquisition," Tata Communications managing director and chief executive officer A S Lakshminarayanan said. He also said the company is on track with the execution of its strategy and the strengthening of its portfolio will increase the relevance quotient with enterprise customers.

Recently, Tata Communications International (TCIPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Communications, has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining equity ownership of Oasis Smart Sim Europe SAS (OSSE France).

Through this agreement, the company will raise its equity shareholding in OSSE France from its current ownership of 58.1 percent to 100 percent, at a cost of Rs 99.3 crore. Tata Communications had previously acquired a majority equity stake of 58.1 percent in Oasis in the year 2020.

