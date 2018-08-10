Tata Communications declines 6% on poor June quarter numbers

Shares of Tata Communications slipped 6.3 percent intraday Friday as company reported loss in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 net loss was at Rs 57.95 crore against loss of Rs 120.47 crore, QoQ. The company had reported profit of Rs 32.94 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to Rs 3,912.3 crore versus Rs 4,008.6 crore, QoQ.

At 11:17 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 564.10, down Rs 25.25, or 4.28 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 758.00 and 52-week low Rs 534.35 on 14 December, 2017 and 18 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.36 percent below its 52-week high and 5.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil