App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications declines 6% on poor June quarter numbers

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to Rs 3,912.3 crore versus Rs 4,008.6 crore, QoQ.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tata Communications slipped 6.3 percent intraday Friday as company reported loss in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1FY19 net loss was at Rs 57.95 crore against loss of Rs 120.47 crore, QoQ. The company had reported profit of Rs 32.94 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to Rs 3,912.3 crore versus Rs 4,008.6 crore, QoQ.

At 11:17 hrs Tata Communications was quoting at Rs 564.10, down Rs 25.25, or 4.28 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 758.00 and 52-week low Rs 534.35 on 14 December, 2017 and 18 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 25.36 percent below its 52-week high and 5.88 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:23 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.