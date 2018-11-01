App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2018 10:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Comm Q2 PAT at Rs 1.6 cr; says growth services pipeline strong

Its income from operations was 4.2 percent lower year-on-year at Rs 4,068.22 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Communications reported a consolidated net profit of about Rs 1.6 crore for the quarter ended September, against a loss of Rs 250 crore in the year-ago period, as per a regulatory filing by the company.

The profit after tax stood at Rs 1.6 crore in the second quarter, compared to loss of about Rs 59 crore in the previous sequential quarter, the company said in a statement.

Its income from operations was 4.2 percent lower year-on-year at Rs 4,068.22 crore. Seen sequentially, the income from operations was 3.1 percent higher than Rs 3,943.7 crore in June quarter. The quarter-on-quarter increase in topline was fuelled by "strong growth" in data services, the statement said.

"Data business revenues grew by 9.1 percent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) and 5.2 percent Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter), on the back of strong performance in growth services portfolio," the company statement said.

related news

It also said that growth services saw good traction in cloud enablement, media and entertainment, global hosted contact centre, and mobility services arena.

Commenting on the company's second quarter scorecard, Vinod Kumar, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: "Our Growth Services portfolio turning EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest Tax Depreciation and Amortisation) neutral this quarter demonstrates that our new services are gaining steady operating leverage".

"Our funnel and delivery pipeline for Growth Services is strong, which gives us further confidence for the quarters ahead," he added.
First Published on Nov 1, 2018 09:53 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Tata Communications

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.