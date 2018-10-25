Tata Coffee Q2 net profit up 11.39%

Tata Coffee posted an 11.39 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 25.42 crore for the second quarter of 2018-19 on strong sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 22.82 crore in the same quarter last year, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Net income increased to Rs 461.48 crore during the July-September quarter of 2018-19 from Rs 387.34 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also increased to Rs 422.38 crore in the quarter from Rs 332.56 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company fell 1.82 percent to settle at Rs 94.60 apiece on BSE.