Tata Chemicals turns ex-date; shares trade on a volatile track

Shares of Tata Chemicals turned ex-date on March 4 and began trading on the bourses without the conglomerate’s food business.

The stock started off at Rs 315 per share and remained volatile in the intraday trade. It had settled at Rs 723.80 a day earlier.

Tata Group in May 2019 decided to demerge the consumer business of Tata Chemicals and merge it with Tata Consumer Products, formerly Tata Global Beverages.

According to the plan, 114 shares of Tata Global will be issued for every 100 shares of Tata Chemicals.

The company told the BSE on February 14 it had fixed March 5, as the record date for determining the shareholders of the company to whom equity shares of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) would be issued.

The demerger of the consumer business would help Tata Chemicals deploy resources to expand its chemical portfolio towards high-margin products, brokerages and experts said.

Tata Chemicals’ Q3FY20 consolidated results were reported excluding the consumer business.

The company reported an 8.11 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 288 crore during the quarter ending December 2019.

At 1235 hours, the stock was trading almost flat at Rs 315.10 on BSE.