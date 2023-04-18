 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tata Chemicals shares slump 5.5% on slashing of soda ash prices

Apr 18, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Kotak Institutional Equities has a "buy" rating for Tata Chemicals, with a target price of Rs 1,210, reflecting an upside potential of over 22 percent.

Shares of Tata Chemicals slumped 5.5 percent in early trade on April 18 after the company cut prices for for light and dense soda ash by 3-4 percent across India on Monday.

The price cut comes amid a decline in the prices of soda ash in China since mid-March as the market adjusts to the news of an unexpected substantial capacity addition underway in the country's Inner Mongolia region by Yuan Xing Energy from May 2023.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes the price cuts should be partially mitigated by lower coal prices and a rise in prices in the North American region. "Though these factors should cushion the near-term impact of price cuts on consolidated earnings, the medium-term risk is that the market softness reflected in these cuts spreads to other regions, particularly exports out of the US and Kenya," the brokerage firm highlighted.

Shares of Tata Chemicals also reacted negatively to the news and at 9.49am, were trading 4.07 percent at Rs 950.50 on the National Stock Exchange.