Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 10:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Chemicals dips 2% after ICICI Prudential reduces its stake by 2% in Co

ICICI Prudential's stake in the company has reduced to 2.97 percent from 5.02 percent earlier.

Moneycontol News

Shares of Tata Chemicals declined 2.2 percent intraday Thursday after ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has reduced its stake in the company.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance sold 52,13,678 shares (more than 2 percent) of the company at an average price of Rs 414.21 per share which were worth Rs 216 crore.

Its stake in the company reduced to 2.97 percent from 5.02 percent earlier.

ICICI Prudential was holding 3.99 percent and 3.59 percent in the company for the quarter ended March 2018 and June 2018 respectively.

At 09:57 hrs Tata Chemicals was quoting at Rs 748.60, down 1.26 percent and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company was quoting at Rs 376.90, down 1.37 percent on the BSE.

Shares of Tata Chemicals rose 27 percent in last 1 year.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 10:14 am

