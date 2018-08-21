App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanla Solutions locked at 5% upper circuit on 100% stake acquisition in Karix Mobile

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place approximately within 45 working/ business days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Tanla Solutions locked at 5 percent upper circuit as company acquired 100 percent stake in Karix Mobile for Rs 340 crore.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement on August 20, 2018, to acquire 100 percent of Karix Mobile (formerly known as mGage India)

There were pending buy orders of 311,042 shares, with no sellers available.

The proposed acquisition is not a related party transaction and promoter and/ or the promoter group have no interest in the entity that is being acquired.

The closing of the transaction is expected to take place approximately within 45 working/ business days.

The consideration for acquisition of Karix will be paid partly in cash and partly by way of issuing equity shares of Tanla Solutions to the existing shareholder of Karix.

At 09:40 hrs Tanla Solutions was quoting at Rs 42.60, up Rs 2, or 4.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 09:47 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.