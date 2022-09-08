Tanla Platforms board approves Rs 170-crore share buyback, stock rises

Tanla Platforms on September 8 said its board has approved a Rs 170-crore share buyback proposal at Rs 1,200 a share through a tender offer. The company stated the record date for eligibility will be announced later.

Shares of Tanla Platforms hit the upper circuit as the stock gained 5 percent to close at Rs 836.35 apiece on BSE. Its scrip, which has surged more than 15 percent in the last five sessions on the buyback plan, has lost 54 percent this year.

The buyback offer price represented a premium of 66.39 percent and 66.27 percent over the closing price on BSE and NSE, respectively, on September 1, being the day preceding the date when intimation was sent to the Indian bourses, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The equity shares to be bought at the buyback offer price are 14,16,666 shares, representing 1.04 percent of the total equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the company as well as the total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2022, the Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms added.

In a share buyback, also known as a share repurchase, a company buys back shares from shareholders, usually at a premium to the prevailing market price.

It can be an alternative tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders. Share buybacks reduce the number of shares in circulation, which can increase the share value and the earnings per share (EPS).

Tanla Platforms provides value-added services in the cloud communications space.

For Q1FY23, the firm reported a 3.90 percent fall to Rs 100.41 crore against Rs 104.48 crore net profit in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, sales rose 27.74 percent to Rs 800.14 crore in Q1 against Rs 626.38 crore in the June 2021 quarter.