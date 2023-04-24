 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares gain after March quarter earnings

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 24, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST

The bank also has reported highest ever operating profit and net interest income for the year at Rs 1,573 crore and Rs 2,094 crore, rising 4 percent and 15 percent over the previous year, respectively.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank shares gained 1 percent on April 24 after the company recorded double-digit growth in profitability due to sharp fall in provisions for bad loans. The stock closed at Rs 407.85 on the NSE.

The private sector lender has clocked 11.5 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 253 crore for quarter ended March FY23, as provisions and contingencies dropped 61 percent to Rs 57.2 crore in the same period, though sequentially, provisions and contingencies surged 74 percent.

Net interest income -- the difference between interest earned and interest expended -- grew by 8.1 percent to Rs 527.3 crore compared to the corresponding period in the last fiscal year, with net interest margin improving by 9 bps to 4.49 percent at the end of March FY23.

Asset quality also improved with the gross non-performing assets as a percentage of gross advances falling 31 bps sequentially to 1.39 percent. and net NPAs declining 130 bps QoQ to 0.62 percent, as of March FY23.