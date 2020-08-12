Taking Stock: Weak global cues cap upside, investors book profit in pharma stocks

The Indian market saw profit-booking at higher levels on August 12. The Nifty50 snapped a six-day winning streak but managed to close above 113,00 levels. The S&P BSE Sensex also closed with minor losses after four days of gains.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 38,369, 37 points lower, while the Nifty50 finished 14 points lower at 11,308.

Muted global markets and doubts about fresh US stimulus capped the upside. Mixed sentiment dragged on Asian stocks, as sniping continued between China and the United States, a Reuters report said.

On the domestic front, India's industrial output contracted to 16.6 percent in June as against a 1.3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY), as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the government on August 11.

"Indian benchmark indices closed out a volatile day flat, with a negative bias. Global cues added to the uncertainty with doubts emerging about the expected US stimulus measures and continuing US-China tensions,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Profit booking continued in the pharma sector. Markets reacted uncertainly to global cues and it was likely to continue, he said. "The downside looks limited but investors are advised to remain cautious, considering the valuations of some of the stocks,” Nair said.

Sectorally, selling pressure was seen in healthcare, consumer durables, metal, and realty stocks, while some buying was seen in auto, public sector, and consumer discretionary stocks.

On the broader markets front, the S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.26 percent and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was down 0.02 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included Tech Mahindra, SBI and HCL Technologies.

Top Nifty losers included BPCL, Hindalco, Britannia Industries and Kotak Bank.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, action was seen in the S&P BSE Auto index that was up 1.9 percent. The S&P BSE Public Sector index that gained 0.9 percent and the S&P BSE Power index rose 0.6 percent.

Profit-taking was seen in the S&P BSE Healthcare index that was down 1.4 percent, S&P BSE Consumer Durables slipped 0.8 percent and the S&P BSE Metal index ended 0.8 percent lower.

Volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like Canara Bank, SBI, PNB, Manappuram Finance, Bharat Forge and InterGlobe Aviation.

Long buildup was seen in stocks like Indigo, Bharat Forge, PVR and BHEL.

Short buildup was seen in stocks like Shriram Transport, Mannapuram Finance and Britannia Industries.

GMM Pfaudler, Vaibhav Global, VST Tillers and Orissa Minerals were among more than 100 BSE stocks that hit a 52-week high.

Stocks in news

Container Corporation of India stock shed over 3 percent after the company's consolidated profit tanked 75 percent to Rs 58.26 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limite dshare price spiked over 9 percent after the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals of about Rs 8,772.38 crore for capital acquisition of various equipment and platforms, including that of 106 basic trainer aircraft from the company for IAF.

Lemon Tree Hotels stock surged 10 percent after the company said it opened a new property in Gujarat's Dwarka.

INOX Leisure share price jumped more than 7 percent after Inox Benefit Trust sold 4.32 percent stake in the multiplex chain operator for Rs 101 crore through open market transactions.

Punjab Chemicals stock surged over 18 percent after the company's Q1 consolidated net profit rose 80 percent YoY at Rs 11.2 crore versus Rs 6.2 crore.

JMC Projects share price jumped over 8 percent after the company secured orders worth Rs 1,363 crore.

Bharat Forge share price gained 5 percent after the company declared its June quarter results.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a small bullish candle on the daily charts

Buying was witnessed at lower levels but it traded in between 11,250 and 11,330 zones for the most part of the session.

The overall trend is positive to range-bound, with buy on dips strategy, say experts.

“The Nifty has to continue to hold above 11,200 zones to witness an upmove towards 11,400 then 11,500 and higher zones, while on the downside, support exists at 11,200 then 11,150,” Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.

