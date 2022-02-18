Taking Stock | Volatility continues on third day; Sensex, Nifty end lower dragged by realty, oil and gas

Indian benchmark indices ended lower in the rangebound session on February 18 amid mounting tensions over Ukraine and selling across the sectors, barring banks and capital goods.

The market opened lower with the Nifty below 17,300, and remain flat for the first couple of hours. In the afternoon session, the market gained momentum and went to day's high level but last-hour selling at higher levels dragged the indices to the negative territory.

At close, the Sensex was down 59.04 points or 0.10 percent at 57,832.97, and the Nifty was down 28.30 points or 0.16 percent at 17,276.30.

"Domestic equities struggled for a firm direction in today’s volatile trade as the market opened low taking cues from yesterday’s sell-off in Wall Street following the release of FOMC meeting minutes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Reports that the US Secretary of State agreed to meet the Russian foreign minister in order to ease tension helped the domestic market to wipe off early losses though sell-off was seen in late hours."

"As current global cues are forcing global equities to remain unstable, the domestic market is also expected to continue its volatile trend in the coming days," he added.

ONGC, Divis Labs, UltraTech Cement, Cipla and Shree Cements were the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Coal India, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC, Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty Bank index ended marginally higher, while all other indices ended in the red.

Broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices declining nearly 1 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, except bank and capital goods, all other indices ended in the red with oil & gas and realty indices down 1 percent each, while auto, healthcare, IT and power indices fell 0.5 percent each.

A short build-up was seen in the Ambuja Cements, Motherson Sumi and Firstsource Solutions, while a long build-up was seen in India Cements, Voltas and Coal India.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 400 percent was seen in SAIL, Motherson Sumi and India Cements.

More than 100 stocks, including Speciality Restaurants, TCPL Packaging and Cyber Media, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for February 21

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities:

On the daily Nifty chart, an inverted hammer pattern has formed which often indicates a bullish reversal.

On the lower end, 17,200 may act as support for the falling market. The trend is likely to remain bullish in the days to come as long as 17,200 is held.

On the higher end, crucial resistance is placed at 17,500.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

The market is stuck in a range between 17,200 and 17,500. Until we do not get past either level, we will not witness a meaningful move.

A break of either side will result in a 300-400 point move.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.