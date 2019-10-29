Taking Stock: Tax cut expectation pushes Sensex up 600 pts; what to do now?

Samvat 2076 started on a bullish note as both the Sensex and the Nifty50 managed to close above crucial resistance levels to a 4-month high on October 29 helped by short coverings. The Nifty Midcap and Nifty Bank hit a one month high.

The final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 581 points to 39,831 while the Nifty50 closed 159 points higher at 11,786.

The market which was already trading with a positive bias picked up momentum after media reports suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are planning a series of tax alignments for equities in the coming weeks in a bid to further boost investor sentiment, sources in the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog told CNBC Awaaz.

“Markets buoyed today led by hopes of divestment and tax cuts as a slew of midcaps and under-owned stocks staged a smart upmove,” S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities told Moneycontrol.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Auto index and Metal index rallied over 4 percent each, followed by the Energy index (1.99 percent), and the Consumer Discretionary index (1.7 percent). However, the telecom index lost over 4 percent.

In the broader market space, the S&P BSE Midcap rose 1.1 percent while the Smallcap index gained 0.55 percent.

Auto and Auto Ancillaries posted healthy gains; Bharat Forge, Bosch & Motherson were up 2-9 percent respectively thanks to the festive cheer.

“The recently concluded festive season has resulted in a turnaround in sentiment with the Auto sector especially, which was quite stressed, has witnessed improved sales driven by a competitive pricing strategy adopted by many players,” Sandeep Nayak, ED & CEO of Centrum Broking told Moneycontrol.

Market breadth seems to be improving as more than 80 stocks on the BSE hit their fresh 52-week highs, and among those, as many as, 32 stocks hit fresh all-time highs which include prominent names like Abbot India, Gillette India, Pfizer, Affle India, SBI Life, Muthoot Finance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, KEI Industries etc. among others.

What should investors do?

The bulls were back in action as the Indian markets started the week on a strong note led by positive global cues. Experts see the continuation of momentum in Nifty50 in the near term which could take the index to a fresh record high.

The Nifty50 has been making a higher top and higher bottoms on the weekly charts which clearly states that the index is in an uptrend from a medium to long-term perspective.

After making a high of 12,103 in June 2019, the market has seen a correction towards 10,637 in the month of August 2019. But, the index is on track to hit fresh record highs above 13,000, suggest experts. Hence, investors should stay put.

“Market is continuously taking support at (T1) trend line and prices are moving in a channel and the channel target form medium to long term perspective comes around 13,000-13,500 which can be achieved in next 1 to 2 years time horizon, risk for this view will be at a close below 10500 levels,” Viral Chheda, Sr Analyst, SSJ Finance & Securities told Moneycontrol.

“In the short term, we have seen prices are trading around 11800 and there is a good chance that momentum could continue in the near term and we could see new highs in the near term towards 12150,” he said.

Stocks in news:

Shares of Tata Motors and Tata Motors - DVR gained more than 15 percent each on October 29 after the company's net loss declined in the quarter ended September on the back of improved performance of its UK subsidiary. The company reported a 79 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q2 FY20 net loss at Rs 216.6 crore.

Telecom stocks fell the most after Supreme Court broadened the definition on adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Bharti Airtel deferred Q2 earnings on AGR impact. The stock slipped 4% while Bharti Infratel plunged 9% tracking the SC’s AGR order for telcos.

Marico shares slipped nearly 7 percent after its Q2FY20 consolidated net profit declined 20 percent on a sequential basis to Rs 253 crore against Rs 315 crore in the quarter ended June 2019.

Shares of Adani Enterprises rose more than 5 percent on October 29 after the company partnered with US-based digital realty company to build India’s data center infrastructure.

Reliance Industries shares touched its lifetime high of Rs 1,480.40, added over 2 percent after the company's board approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary (WOS) for its digital platform initiatives.

Shares of Welspun India rallied 4 percent after the trial court approval for the settlement of pending claims in the US.

Bharti Airtel shares fell over 3 percent after the company deferred its September quarter result till November 14. The company was scheduled to report its September quarter result on October 29.

Technical View:

Nifty formed a bullish candle on the daily charts

It decisively broke above 11,700 levels which is a positive sign but faced selling pressure near 11,810.

If Nifty trades above 11,800 for a couple of trading sessions then decks will be cleared for it to retest recent lifetime highs of 12,103, suggest experts.

Post the breakout the trajectory of the index changed into buy on dips mode and hence any correction into the zone of 11740 – 720 can be an opportunity to create fresh longs, they say.

On the downsides, 11,627 shall remain as critical support and breach of this on closing basis shall weaken the current upswing.

Three levels: 11627, 11810, 12000

Max Call OI: 12000, 11800