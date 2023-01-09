 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex zooms 847 points, Nifty above 18,100; all eyes on earnings

Rakesh Patil
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

The BSE midcap index was up nearly 1 percent and the smallcap index 0.5 percent

The Indian equity benchmark indices started the week on a strong note to snap a three-day losing streak on January 9, with the Sensex closing 846.94 points, or 1.41%, higher at 60,747.31 and the Nifty gaining 241.70 points, or 1.35%, at 18,101.20 on buying across sectors.

Amid supportive global cues, fanned by hopes of a less aggressive rate hike by the US Fed and the reopening of the Chinese economy, the market started on a positive note and extended gains as the day progress. There was intraday profit booking but last-hour buying helped the benchmarks close near the day's high.

Stocks and sectors

M&M, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and IndusInd Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty. The big losers were Titan Company, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life.

Among sectors, Nifty bank, auto, energy, information technology, infra, metal and PSU bank indices were up 1-2.8 percent.