Taking Stock: Sensex wipes out morning gains on COVID-19 worries, Nifty holds 9K

Indian market wiped out morning gains and closed in the red on May 26 despite positive trends in other Asian markets. The S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 60 points while the Nifty50 closed lower with marginal losses.

The BSE Sensex fell 63 points to close at 30,609 while the Nifty50 ended 10 points lower at 9,029.

Sectorally, metals, consumers, utilities, power, and auto indices saw buying while profit-taking was seen in telecom, IT, healthcare, and energy stocks.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index was up 1.2 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of 0.63 percent.

Upbeat global cues led to a firm start but the rise in COVID-19 infections led to uncertainty over lockdown, which ends on May 31.

“Rise of infections continues in India, which throws up further uncertainties with regards to the extension of lockdown measures. Globally, commodity markets were strong and the metal index outperformed in today’s trade,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“This was driven partly due to measures announced to support the Chinese economy, which accounts for a major portion of the global demand for metals.”

Top Nifty gainers included UltraTech Cements, Titan Company, JSW Steel, and Eicher Motors.

Top Nifty losers included Bajaj Finance, TCS, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, action was seen in the S&P BSE Metal index which rose 2.8 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Consumer Durable index gained 2.5 percent, and the S&P BSE Power index rose 1.8 percent.

Selling pressure was seen in the S&P BSE Telecom index that fell 4.6 percent and the S&P BSE IT index was down 2.1 percent. The BSE Healthcare index was down 0.65 percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like SRF, Jindal Steel, Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Vedanta and MGL.

Long Buildup was seen in stocks like Petronet LNG, Bata India, UltraTech Cement, IGL, SRF and MGL

Short Buildup was seen in stocks like Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Colgate Palmolive, and Godrej Properties.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, ABB India, Nesco and Sunteck Realty were among 120 stocks to hit a fresh 52-week low.

Stocks in news

Bharti Airtel | The company was the top Nifty loser, down nearly 6 percent after 3 percent equity changed hands at an average Rs 570 per share.

ITC | The share price was up over 2 percent after the company said it was going to acquire Sunrise Foods.

IDFC First Bank | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company posted a profit in the March quarter against a loss of Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Cement stocks rise | The share of Birla Corp zoomed 20 percent while JK Lakshmi Cement surged over 12 percent and India Cements along with ACC and UltraTech Cement gained on May 26 after gradual pickup in demand.

Metal stocks shine | Metal stocks jumped up to 13 percent amid positive global cues as more economies are re-opening after the lockdown.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bearish candle for the second day.

It closed below 5-Day EMA and 50-Day SMA.

Experts say as long as the Nifty stays above the 9,000-mark, the bulls have a chance to bounce back but, a close below 8,900 can weigh on sentiment. A break below 8,900 may take the index towards 8,800.

On the higher side, the 9,180 will be a major hurdle.



