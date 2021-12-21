Taking Stock | Sensex up 497 points, Nifty above 16,750; IT, metal stocks shine

Indian equity benchmarks regained strength on December 21 after tanking more than 2 percent in the previous session, aided by gains in IT as well as metal stocks and positive global cues.

The 30-pack Sensex closed the day with a gain of 497 points at 56,319, or 0.9 percent, while the Nifty ended 156.6 points, or 0.9 percent, higher at 16,771.

“The Indian market is attempting to recover from yesterday’s heavy selloff. Domestic indices staged a gap-up opening on bargain-hunting supported by positive sentiments across global markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Both the indices had a gap-up opening. The Sensex opened almost 500 points higher at 56,320 and touched the day’s high of 56,900.7. It, however, lost some steam on profit-taking later in the day.

The Nifty opened 160 points higher at 16,773 and looked on course to breach the vital 17,000-mark but fell short to to make an intra-day high of 16,936.4. Like Sensex, it, too, pared gains later in the day

Broader markets, which were hammered on December 20, had a better day. The BSE midcap index gained 1.43 percent and the smallcap closed 1.29 percent higher.

“Although concerns surrounding the impact of omicron and FII selling still linger, investors are treading cautiously and are optimistic,” Nair added.

India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, was down 7.5 percent from 18.96 to 17.53.

“The positive takeaway from today's trading session was that the Nifty rebounded sharply higher as the US dollar dipped, US treasury yields stabilised, and most importantly, despite omicron Covid variant fears continuing to loom,” said Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd.

Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Cipla and State Bank of India were the top Nifty losers, falling between 0.7 and 1.55 percent.

IT heavyweights HCL Technologies and Wipro led the gainers on the Nifty followed by UPL, Adani Ports and Tata Steel. They were up 3 to 3.9 percent.

Stocks & Sectors

All sectoral indices inched up and ended in the day in green. Metals, media, IT and realty helped the indices move higher. All the sectors gained between 0.4 and 3 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Vodafone Idea, PI Industries and Exide Industries.

Long build-up was seen in Vodafone Idea, Zee Entertainment and Syngene International and short build-up in Power Grid, Balkrishna Industries and Bata India.

There were 23 advances on the BSE compared to seven declines.

Technical View

“The Nifty formed a Doji candle on the daily scale as it closed near to its opening levels but overall, it closed with gains of around 150 points,” said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The Doji price formation indicates a tussle between bulls and bears even as bounces are sold in the market, he said.

If the Nifty remains below 17,000, weakness may continue towards 16,500, whereas resistance can be seen at 17,000 and 17,200, he added.

Outlook for December 22

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd

Markets witnessed a sharp pullback rally, thanks to the recovery in key global indices. Despite the reversal from the recent bout of correction, nervousness in the market can continue, as the Nifty has formed a Doji candlestick.

On intraday charts, the index completed one leg of the pullback rally. We are of the view that after a modest pullback rally, the market may consolidate within the 16,600-16,950 range.

The texture of the chart suggests 16,700 and 16,600 will be key support levels, while 16,900-17,000 will act as an immediate hurdle. The uptrend will be vulnerable below 16,600.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets witnessed a decent rebound and gained nearly a percent. The Nifty opened with an uptick and inched further higher, however, selling pressure in the later half trimmed the gains.

Most sectoral indices ended higher, with IT, metal and realty emerging as top gainers. The broader indices also got some respite and gained over a percent each.

Omicron is keeping choppiness high globally and we expect this trend to continue in the near future.

Among the sectors, only the IT pack has been showing a steady uptrend, while others are trading mixed. In case of a further rebound, the Nifty would face a hurdle around the 17,000-17,150 zone.

Participants should limit leveraged positions until we see some stability.

Prashant Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

Technical battle lines are now well-defined, with the Nifty's strong resistance challenge at today's high at 16,936 on its road to recovery to 17,369-mark. Strong support for Nifty awaits at 16,410.

In a few weeks, we’ve gone from caution to skepticism to panic and back to optimism. Emotions are likely to be the name of the game and they would continue to swing wildly and quickly.

From a chartist standpoint, the Nifty’s immediate intraday hurdle is at 16,936-mark. Major weakness will be confirmed below December 20’s low of 16,410. Aggressive buying is advised only above 16,936.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty had reached the support zone of 40 WEMA & the weekly lower Bollinger Band after the sharp decline on December 20. From these support parameters, the index witnessed a bounce on December 21. With this bounce, the index attempted to fill up a gap that was created on the daily chart recently.

The index partially filled up the gap of 16,840–16,966 and faced resistance near the upper end of the gap. The overall structure shows that the Nifty is set for a short-term consolidation in the 16,400-17,000 range.

Any dip towards the lower end of the range will be a staggered buying opportunity for positional traders.

