Taking Stock: Sensex up 349 points, Nifty back above 17,900 on expiry day; realty, IT gain

Rakesh Patil
Apr 27, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Airtel were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HDFC Life, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Adani Ports and Axis Bank

The Sensex was up 348.80 points or 0.58% at 60,649.38, and the Nifty was up 101.40 points or 0.57% at 17,915.

The market extended the previous session gains and ended higher on the Future & Option expiry day, with Nifty reclaiming 17,900 on the back of buying across sectors on April 27.

The market started on a flat note amid mixed global cues but buying in the second half of the session helped the indices close near the day’s high.

Stocks and Sectors