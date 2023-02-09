 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex up 142 points, Nifty ends around 17,900; Adani stocks tumble again

Rakesh Patil
Feb 09, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and JSW Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys gained the most

Indian benchmark indices ended a tad higher in a volatile session on February 9, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 142.43 points, or 0.23 percent, to 60,806.22 and the Nifty gaining 21.80 points, or 0.12 percent, to end at 17,893.50.

After a muted start, the indices remained range-bound, with selling seen in metal, power, realty, auto and pharma but buying in information technology and capital goods stocks helped trim the losses. The Sensex and the Nifty finished the session near the day’s high.

"Following the shaky closing of the US markets, domestic markets traded close to the flatline as more Fed speakers echoed Powell's aggressive remarks.," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

He was referring to the US Federal Reserve officials' remarks that the job of bringing inflation down was far from done, remaining hawkish on interest rate hikes.