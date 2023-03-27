 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex up 127 points, Nifty closes in on 17,000 amid high volatility

Rakesh Patil
Mar 27, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, Cipla, Sun Pharma and SBI were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Adani Ports, Power Grid Corp, SBI Life Insurance, M&M and Tata Motors

Sensex

Indian equity indices snapped a two-day losing streak to end higher in a volatile trade on March 27, with the Sensex closing 126.76 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 57,653.86 and the Nifty gaining 40.70 points, or 0.24 percent, at 16,985.70.

After a firm start, the market extended gains as the day progressed but final-hour selling in the auto, power and realty stocks limited the gains.

Stocks and sectors