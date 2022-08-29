Taking Stock | Sensex tanks 861 points, Nifty ends below 17,350 as Fed's hawkish stance bites

The Indian equity markets closed deep in the red on August 29 on weak global cues, spooked by the aggressive stance taken by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation that triggered fresh worries about interest rate hikes.

At Close, the Sensex was down 861.25 points, or 1.46 percent, at 57,972.62, and the Nifty was down 246 points, or 1.40 percent, at 17,312.90.

Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies and TCS, which count the US as one of its biggest markets, were among the major Nifty losers.

The gainers included Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Apollo Hospitals, Nestle India and Asian Paints.

"Powell’s hawkish tone during the Jackson Hole symposium pointed towards a stricter rate hike while investors were expecting a milder policy action post the release of the softer July inflation reading," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"This has increased concern about an economic slowdown, which has caused a significant sell-off in the US market and spillover effects on markets around the world. "

"The sell-off in emerging markets like India was exacerbated by concerns over the possible withdrawal of foreign funds, which was the backbone of the recent market rally," he added.

On the sectraol front, Nifty Bank, information technology, metal, and PSU Bank shed 1-3 percent. However, some buying was seen in the FMCG names.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, apart from FMCG and Oil & Gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with Bank, Information Technology, Metal, and Realty down 1-3 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.5 percent each.

A short build-up was seen in Info Edge, City Union Bank and Tech Mahindra, while a long build-up was witnessed in Escorts, India Cements and Colgate Palmolive.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Britannia Industries, Colgate Palmolive and Oracle Financial Services Software.

More than 150 stocks touched their 52-week highs on the BSE, including Venus Pipes & Tubes, Rushil Decor, New Delhi Television, ITD Cementation India, Escorts Kubota, Bharat Electronics and Adani Transmission.

Outlook for August 30

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty had seen a minor degree bounce in the last week that retraced nearly 61.8% of the first leg of the fall. Structurally, the index was gearing up for a down move. Accordingly, the index had a huge gap down opening on August 29.

On the way down, the index breached the swing low of 17345, which got retested with an intraday bounce. Although, the index witnessed some recovery intraday, it is unlikely to sustain going ahead.

17350-17400 is an immediate resistance zone where the index is likely to attract another round of selling. Overall short term target continues to be pegged at 17000.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Investors had already got the wind of bearish undertone for the start of the week, after the US Fed chairman's speech on Friday talked about further rate hikes going ahead to tame inflation. And as expected, Sensex crashed nearly 1,500 points in early trades before recovering some ground to close off its day's low.

Traders are expecting more bouts of volatility in coming sessions on concerns that continuation of rate hikes in the US could pose a threat to the global economy and hurt growth prospects.

Technically, the Nifty closed below the 20-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) which is broadly negative. For Nifty, 17400 and 17450 would act as important resistance zones. And 17250 could be the sacrosanct support zone. Below the same, the index could slip till 17150-17100. On the flip side, above 17400, the index would move up to 17450-17500.