Taking stock: Sensex slides for second straight day; Nifty closes below 17,750

Weakness in the market continued for the second straight day on February 7 ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee meeting outcome. Investors are waiting for the event to be over before taking any fresh bets.

Weak global cues also hit the morale on the Street. Auto and FMCG sectors, which saw profit booking by traders, were the biggest drags on the indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index slid 0.24 percent or 43.10 points to 17721.50. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 0.37 percent or 220.86 points to 60286.04.

"Sentiments in the domestic market were hammered by bears that dominated the US market post the release of strong jobs data," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. "Global markets are currently driven by central bank policies and the surge in bond yields in expectation of more rate actions. A recovery was seen in the second half of the day as US futures inched higher as investors await Powell’s speech."

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.