Taking Stock: Sensex rallies over 200 points; power, utilities, banks shine

Tracking global cues, Indian markets recovered from the previous day’s losses on August 21, as the S&P BSE Sensex rallied more than 200 points while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with 11,400.

The Sensex ended the day 214 points higher at 38,434 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 59 points to 11,371.

“Indian markets are showing a strong correlation with the global markets. Globally, markets are currently running on hope and liquidity,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

Some profit-taking was visible at higher levels. Investors are advised to remain cautious and remain stock- specific as volatility could rise next week amid August F&O expiry on August 27.

Expectations of economic activity picking up and normalising of earnings will have to translate into reality for the markets to sustain the current momentum, Nair said. “Until then investors are advised to remain cautious while trading and remain stock-specific,” he said.

Sectorally, action was seen in power, utilities, public sector, and banks while profit-taking was visible in telecom, energy, and metals space.

The broader markets mimicked the benchmarks. The S&P BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent while smallcap index closed with gains of 1.4 percent.

Top Nifty gainers included HDFC Bank, Power Grid, Asian Paints and NTPC.

Top Nifty losers included ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Hindalco Industries and ZEE Entertainment.

Stocks & Sectors

Sectorally, the S&P BSE Power index rose 2.8 percent followed by the S&P BSE Utilities index that was up 2.6 percent and the S&P BSE Bankex gained 1.2 percent.

Profit-taking was seen in the S&P BSE Telecom index that was down 0.8 percent followed by the S&P BSE Energy index that slipped 0.6 percent and the S&P BSE Metal index was down 0.4 percent.

Volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in stocks like Divi’s Laboratories, MindTree, SAIL, and BHEL.

Long Buildup was seen in stocks like BHEL, GMR Infrastructure, and BOSCH.

Short Buildup was seen in stocks like Havells India, Tata Steel and Motherson Sumi.

Sanofi India, Atul, SRF, and IndiaMart InterMESH were among more than 200 stocks on the BSE to a 52-week high.

Stocks in news

Shares of Finolex Cables climbed over 2 percent on August 21 after brokerage firm Jefferies maintained a ‘buy’ call in the stock, saying the company's Q1 revenue was ahead of its estimates.

Strides Pharma Science share price jumped over 7 percent on US FDA approval for its Ursodiol tablets.

Supreme Industries stock jumped over 5 percent after Jefferies maintained a ‘buy’ call on the stock and raised the target price 5 percent.

Aarti Drugs jumped 10 percent, rising 18 percent in two days, after the Board of Directors approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share.

Shares of India’s largest stainless steel producing company, Jindal Stainless, surged over 7 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 53 on BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the charts.

The index successfully closed above the 11,350 level, which means that the trend continues to be positive.

The coming week will is expected to be volatile amid August F&O expiry, but the index may make an attempt towards 11,500, experts said. On the downside, 11,100-11,200 will be a crucial support for the Nifty

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.