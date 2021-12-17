Taking Stock | Sensex plunges 889 points, Nifty below 17,000; media, realty, oil & gas take a hit

Indian indices were back to their losing ways on December 17 after a day’s break on continued selling by foreign institutional investors amid inflation concerns, hawkish turn of global central bankers and the growing spread of the Omicron strain.

The 30-pack Sensex plunged 889.4 points, or 1.54 percent, to close the day at 57,011.7 points. The Nifty lost 1.53 percent, or 263.2 points, to end at 16,985.2.

Media, realty and oil & gas stocks were hammered, while the information technology sector bucked the trend, helped by a weaker rupee.

“Weak global sentiments inundated domestic indices as markets are digesting the hawkish stance of major international central banks amid surging Omicron cases”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex opened about 120 points higher from the previous day’s close at 58,021 and rose to the day’s high of 58,062 only to slip into the red to make a low of 56,951. It did recover from the low point but still ended deep in the red.

After a positive start, the Nifty touched the day’s high of 17,298.15 but then nosedived below the psychologically important 17,000-mark. It closed a tad higher from the day’s low of 16,966.75.

India VIX, a gauge of market volatility, was up by 2.75 percent from 15.89 to 16.33 levels. “Volatility is unable to sustain at lower levels and paving way for the bears. It needs to cool down for stability in the market,” said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Hawkish central banks and growing worries over Omicron weighed on sentiment.

While the European Central Bank took a small step in rolling back the crisis-era stimulus though holding down borrowing costs next year, the Bank of England surprised the markets by raising interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

“Continued FII selling created tension among domestic investors”, Nair said.

Broader indices were worse off than the benchmarks. The BSE midcap index was down 2.4 percent and the smallcap index declined 2.1 percent.

IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors,ONGC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HUL were the top Nifty losers, while the top gainers were the IT companies like Wipro, Infosys, HCL Tech, which were followed by Power Grid Corp and Sun Pharma.

Stocks and Sectors

Except IT, which ended the day with a gain of 1.35 percent, all other sectors had a dismal day. Pharma slipped 1.2 percent, while all other sectoral indices took a bigger hit—between 2-4 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Escorts and Wipro.

Stock-specific action was also seen in Yes Bank, with the board meeting on December 21 to consider raising Rs 10,000-15,000 crore.

A long build-up was seen in Wipro, Trent and Infosys, while there was a short build-up in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Auto and Bata India.

Technical View

The Nifty opened flat but failed to surpass the 17,300 zone and fell sharply to break its psychological 17,000- mark.

Bears completely ruled the market and selling pressure was visible at all key levels” Taparia said.

The Nifty formed a strong bearish candle on the daily scale and formed lower lows from the five session running. It formed a Bearish candle on the weekly frame as well but respected its previous week’s low levels, he said.

If the Nifty stays below 17,100, it can slip to 16,800 then 16,500. Major hurdles on the upper side are at 17,200 and 17,350, he said.

Outlook for next week

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

The market remains in a tight range, with a bearish undertone as selling pressure is intact at higher levels.

Negative global cues, continued FII selling, absence of any positive trigger and increasing cases of Omicron are likely to continue putting pressure on the market. Traders are advised to maintain their negative bias in the market for next few days.

Palak Kothari, Research Analyst, Choice Broking

The index has formed Open Bearish Marabozu Candle on the weekly chart, which points to the weakness in the counter.

Moreover, the index has given a breakdown of rising trendline and was trading below 21 and 50-day moving average, adding to the bearish momentum for the next session.

The momentum indicator Stochastic suggests negative crossover on the daily time-frame, which confirms a bearish move for the upcoming session.

The Nifty has support at 16,900, while resistance comes at 17,300. The Bank Nifty has support at 35,300, while resistance is at 36,600.

Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Apart from the policy tightening, a sharp rise in the COVID cases globally has renewed participants’ worries and we feel it may aggravate further in the absence of any major positives.

The Nifty is likely to retest the previous swing lows and the 16,900-16,700 zone will be critical. Participants should align their positions accordingly and prefer hedged bets.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

On the way down, the index broke the 61.8 percent retracement of the recent leg of the rise as well as lower end of the rising channel on the hourly chart.

This shows that the short-term range has shifted lower, which would now be 16,780-17,400. The overall structure shows that this week’s fall is a part of the base formation process and the index is likely to attract buying support near the recent low of 16,782.

