Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty tank more than 2% each on omicron fears; all sectoral indices in the red

Indian equity markets were in a free fall on December 20, plunging to their lowest level in four months as the spread of omicron variant of the coronavirus spooked investors, with weak global cues also weighing on sentiment.

The mayhem saw benchmark indices the Sensex and the Nifty tank more than 2 percent each, wiping out more than Rs 9 lakh crore of investor wealth in a single day.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 1,189.7 points, or 2.1 percent, down at 55,822.01. The Nifty ended the day 371 points, or 2.2 percent, lower 16,614.20.

“India has been undergoing a phase of consolidation in the last two months. The current sell-off is due to rapid rise in FIIs selling triggered by hawkish world central banks’ policy, cautious view on Indian market due to high valuation compared to peers and drop in retail inflows,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The markets had a gap-down opening in the morning. The Sensex opened about 500 points down at 56,517.26 and slipped deeper into the red to make an intraday low of 55,132.68. It recovered marginally to touch the day’s high of 56,538.15.

The Nifty also opened below 17,000 at 16,824.25. It tanked further to day’s low of 16,410.2 before recovering marginally and made an intra-day high of 16,840.1.

India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, was up by 16.28 percent from 16.33 to 18.96 levels. Volatility spiked above 20 levels to its 10-day high, indicating complete dominance of the bears. It needs to cool down for the market to stabilise.

“We feel that we are reaching the last phase of this consolidation in terms of price correction,” Nair said.

Some pockets have become fair, however, overall, the market is still trading at the upper hand, which will continue to affect the performance of broad market, in the short-term.

“Long-term investors can chip into high quality stocks with a focus on defensives and India-focused businesses, Nair said.

BPCL, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were the top Nifty losers, falling between 4 and 8 percent.

Only three Nifty stocks—CIPLA, HUL and D. Reddy’s Laboratories—could close in the green.

Stocks & Sectors

All sectoral indices ended the day in the red. Pharma and FMCG were the only sectors to decline less than a percent. All other sectors were down between 2.5 and 5 percent. Realty was the biggest loser, declining 4.9 percent from the previous day.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Dalmia Bharat, Bandhan Bank and Punjab National Bank.

A short build-up was seen in Power Grid, Godrej Properties and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

Technical View

The Nifty opened gap down and witnessed sustain selling pressure from the initial tick. “Sharp selling drooled the index down to 16,410 levels as weakness swept across the street”, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“The Nifty formed a bearish candle on daily scale and has been forming lower lows from the last six sessions.”

If the stays below 16,800, the Nifty can slip to 16,400 then 16,200 zones, whereas major hurdle exists at 1,7000 zones, he said.

Outlook for December 21

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets started the week on a feeble note and shed over 2 percent in continuation of the prevailing corrective phase. The bias was downbeat from the beginning on rising COVID cases globally due to the new variant.

The benchmark remained under pressure in the first half as selling was witnessed across the board. However, rebound in the select index majors pared some losses in the latter half.

Broader indices, too, traded under pressure, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices losing nearly 4 percent each.

Markets reacted to the news of a sharp jump in the COVID cases globally fearing a string of lockdowns. Though the situation is under control domestically at present, any impact on the global economic recovery would dent India’s prospects too.

The continuous outflow of the foreign fund was also weighing on the sentiment. We reiterate our cautious view on markets and suggest focusing more on risk management.

Investors, on the other hand, can start accumulating quality stocks selectively from a long-term investment perspective. The Nifty has the next major support at 16,300.

Sachin Gupta, AVP Research, Choice Broking

After a gap-down opening, the Nifty continued the downward move to close 2.2 percent lower at 16,614.20, while the Bank Nifty declined more than 3 percent to settle at 34439.80.

The Nifty also moved below Middle Bollinger Band formation & 100-day simple moving average (SMA), which suggest a bearish trend. The momentum indicator RSI Stochastic & MACD traded with negative crossover.

The index has support at 16,450, while resistance comes at 16,800. On the other hand, the Bank Nifty has support at 34,000, while resistance is at 35,000.

Karan Pai, CMT, Technical Analyst, GEPL Capital

The Nifty seems to be making a brisk move towards the 16,200 (the 200-day SMA). If it slips below this level, we may see prices move lower towards the 15,800-mark.

On the upside, 17,000, which is a psychologically vital level, will act as a key resistance.