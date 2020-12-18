Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty rise 2% for the week, global cues to dictate trend in coming days

live bse live

Fag-end buying in select heavyweights helped equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty to end in the green and extend their gains into the sixth consecutive session on December 18. For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose 2 percent each.

After opening in the green, the Sensex remained in the red for the most part of the day due to profit-booking amid FTSE rebalancing.

Later, gains in shares of Infosys, ICICI Bank, TCS, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India underpinned the market. HDFC twins, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and Maruti Suzuki remained the top drags for the index.

The 30-share pack closed 70 points, or 0.15 percent, up at 46,960.69. The Nifty closed with a gain of 20 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,760.55. BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed 0.35 percent and 0.24 percent lower.

"FTSE rebalancing, coupled with strong demand for IT stocks, saw momentum return in late afternoon trade as select quality midcaps gained ground," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

Analysts believe global cues will remain the top triggers for the market for the next few days.

"Updates on Brexit deal and US stimulus package are expected to drive the global market in the coming days. Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged will help FIIs maintain a positive view on emerging markets like India," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Sectors and stocks

IT stocks Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree, HCL Tech, TCS and Tech Mahindra closed in the green, boosted by the upbeat forecast by consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture.

Accenture reported strong revenue growth, order bookings and raised guidance underscoring the accelerated demand for technology transformation.

BSE IT index closed 1.70 percent higher. On the flip side, BSE telecom fell over a percent, so did finance, oil & gas and realty.

As many as 261 stocks, including Asian Paints, Infosys, TCS and Titan, hit their 52-week highs on BSE. Kiri Industries, MTNL, Cyber Media, OnMobile Global and Vishal Fabrics were among the 353 stocks that hit their upper circuits.

A volume spike of more than 500 percent was seen in the stock of Coforge. Pidilite Industries saw a volume spike of more than 400 percent. Mindtree, Wipro and Cummins saw volume spikes of more than 200 percent each.

Long buildup was seen in stocks such as Pidilite Industries, Cummins India and Page Industries. Short buildup was seen in stocks such as RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank and Apollo Tyres.

Technical View

The market continued witnessing the trend of buying the dips, which helped the Nifty erase the losses and end in the green.

As per Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, the Nifty signed off the session with a Dragonfly Doji indecisive formation whereas, on the weekly charts, a bullish candle with a 326-point trading range is visible.

He pointed out with the current week, the Nifty registered seven consecutive positive closes on weekly charts that can be a cause of concern hinting at the outlandishly bullish sentiment.

Mohammad said a close below 13,650 can act as a harbinger of near-term weakness. On the upside, if the bulls manage to push the index beyond 13,800 then the strength may get extended up to 14,000.

"For the time, though there are no negative signs, traders are advised to exercise utmost caution and maintain a tight stop loss below 13,650 on a closing basis and ride the upward momentum," Mohammad said.

Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the Nifty has to continue to hold above 13,600 to witness an up-move towards 13,850 then 14,000, while on the downside, support exists at 13,500.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.