Taking stock: Sensex, Nifty make a smart recovery as investor confidence returns

In a roller coaster ride, largely influenced by tumultuous ride in Adani Group stocks, the benchmark indices closed with big gains on February 2. Rally in banking stocks also supported the market.

The market was positively influenced by credit rating agencies reposing faith in Adani group companies, overnight rally in US stock markets and low level buying in the market.

The Nifty 50 index rose 243.65 points or 1.38 percent to 17,854.05. BSE Sensex climbed 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to 60,841.88.

For the week, BSE Sensex added 1,510.98 points or 2.54 percent to close at 60,841.88 and Nifty50 rose 249.65 points or 1.41 percent to end at 17,854 levels.

Investor wealth rose a little over Rs 99,000 crore during the day, BSE data showed.

“Markets are rising, assuming that we are in the last phase of the rate hike cycle as indicated by the Fed statement,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

“Adani Group stocks revived post the confident statement by Total Energies, a large French energy company, raising the sentiment of the market. Pharma stocks have taken a beating as a result of weak third-quarter results.”

Adani stocks make recovery

It was a bittersweet day for Adani Group stocks. Their flagship stock Adani Enterprises initially made the worst intraday fall in history – 35 percent – then recovered over 50 percent from day’s lows to close up 1.25 percent from previous close. Adani Ports closed up about 8 percent. Both stocks are part of Nifty index.

Meanwhile, Adani Power was locked at 5 percent lower circuit, Adani Transmission 10 percent, Adani Green Energy 10 percent, Adani Total Gas 5 percent and Adani Wilmar 5 percent lower circuit.

The Group owned Ambuja Cement climbed 6 percent and ACC 4.4 percent. NDTV, which it acquired recently, was down 5 percent

Stocks and sectors

Adani Ports, Titan Company, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Divis Laboratories, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco Industries and NTPC.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Bank, infra, auto, and PSU Bank indices up 1-3 percent, while energy and pharma indices down 1 percent each.

Broader indices underperform the main indices with BSE midcap index ended flat and smallcap index fell 0.47 percent.

On the BSE, the power index shed 2 percent, healthcare index fell 0.9 percent, oil and gas down nearly 1 pecent, while metal and realty indices down 0.5 percent each. On the other hand, bank index rose 2 percent and auto index added 1 percent.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission, 3I Infotech, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Nahar Spinning Mills, Zee Media Corporation and Relaxo Footwears were among the stocks to slip to a 52-week low on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Divis Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical.

A short build-up was seen in Divis Laboratories, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and Hindustan Copper, while a long build-up was seen in Titan Company, Bank of Baroda and Firstsource Solutions.

Outlook for February 6

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty, in the week gone by, had breached its 40 WEMA on an intraweek basis; however received support near the lower end of the downward sloping channel & the 200 DMA & recovered thereon.

The recovery picked up momentum on February 03 as the index surpassed the hurdle zone of 17,650-17,700. Consequently, the Nifty is approaching to climb above the 20 DMA & can test the level of 18,000 on the higher side. On the other hand, the near term support is placed at 17,700 with the major support near 17,350.

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

On the daily chart, the index has continued its range within the falling channel. However, on the daily chart, we find that the index has found support at the lower band of the falling channel before moving higher.

In the near term, the index may continue recovering towards 17,950–18,000. On the lower end, support is visible at 17,450.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.