Taking Stock: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high; BSE m-cap crosses Rs 250 lakh crore

Indian benchmark indices continued their record-run for the second straight session on August 31 amid mixed global cues. At close, the Sensex was up 662.63 points or 1.16% at 57,552.39, and the Nifty was up 201.20 points or 1.19% at 17,132.20.

The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies crossed Rs 250 lakh crore for the first time. It rose by Rs 2.68 lakh crore to Rs 249.98 lakh crore from Rs 247.30 lakh crore in the previous session.

"Led by bulls, domestic indices breached record highs amid broad-based buying due to continuation of Fed’s dovish policy and the expected release of domestic GDP data. Many business activities have rebound to pre-Covid levels, the RBI had forecast June quarter GDP to grow at 21.6% on a YoY basis," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries and Shree Cements were the top Nifty gainers. Tata Motors, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and BPCL were among the top losers.

The broader market underperformed the benchmarks, but BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.8 percent each.

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, with IT and metal indices up 1 percent each.

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, IT, power, healthcare, metal, oil & gas indices rose 1 percent each.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Ipca Laboratories, AU Small Finance Bank and Apollo Hospitals.

Long buildup was seen in Ipca Laboratories, Can Fin Homes and Syngene International, while short buildup was seen in Au Small Finance Bank, Havells India and Hindustan Aeronautics.

More than 200 stocks, including TCS, JSW Energy, SRF, HUL and Bajaj Finserv, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

Nifty formed a bullish candle and continued its winning streak for the seventh consecutive session.

"It has to continue to hold above 17,000 zones to extend the move towards 17,250 and 17,500 zones, while on the downside support is seen at 16,950 and 16,750 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Outlook for September 1

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research:

The market witnessed the continuation of a positive trend, after sustaining above the level of 16900. The market has reached an important resistance level of 17000. It is suggested that if the market sustains above the level of 17000, the market expects to gain momentum, leading to an upside projection till 17200-17250 level.

The momentum indicators like RSI and MACD are positive and market breadth has improved, further strengthening a short-term bullish outlook.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking:

It’s been a phenomenal move in Nifty as it inched from 16,000 to 17,000 in August, after spending nearly two months in consolidation. Going ahead, participants will first react to GDP data in early trade on Wednesday i.e. September 1. Besides, the auto sales will also start pouring in.

We reiterate our bullish view on markets, with a focus on stock selection. The catch-up move in banking would now be the next deciding factor for the prevailing momentum to continue.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.