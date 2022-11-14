 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty fall amid volatility; IT, metals gain, FMCG drag

Rakesh Patil
Nov 14, 2022 / 04:43 PM IST

On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index fell a percent and the PSU Bank 0.6 percent, while the metal index added 1.7 percent and the information technology index 0.8 percent

After a sharp bounce in the previous session, the Indian equity benchmarks ended lower on November 14 on mixed global cues, with the 30-pack Sensex closing 170.89 points, or 0.28 percent, down at 61,624.15 and the Nifty 20.50 points, or 0.11 percent, lower at 18,329.20.

The market opened flat and traded in the red for the most part of the session to finish near the day's low.

"Although there were favourable domestic indicators, the market was under pressure due to weakness in the US and other Asian markets. India's wholesale inflation dropped below forecasts, aided by a slowdown in the prices of manufactured goods and fuel and electricity," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The domestic Consumer Price Index inflation, which is anticipated to continue the trend, would boost confidence in the Indian market, lowering the risk indicators for the Reserve Bank of India which has been hawkish in raising interest rates, he added.

Stocks and sectors

Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, Grasim Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while the biggest losers were Dr Reddy's Laboratories, ITC, Coal India, HUL and SBI.