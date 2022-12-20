 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end with moderate losses; realty down 1%

Rakesh Patil
Dec 20, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

Stock Market Today:

After witnessing a good recovery in the previous session, the market again came under pressure on December 20 amid selling in most of the sectors.

At Close, the Sensex was down 103.90 points or 0.17% at 61,702.29, and the Nifty was down 35.20 points or 0.19% at 18,385.30.

After a gap-down start, the market extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty making a low of 18,202 intraday, however, it recovered smartly in the second half, to close around 18,400.

"The Bank of Japan shocked global markets in a totally unexpected move by raising the upper band limit for the 10-year yield to 50 bps, which is seen as a step towards a hawkish policy shift. This has aggravated the sell-off in the global market, which was already risk-averse due to mounting recessionary fears following the Fed's comment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"In this backdrop, the US GDP numbers expected on Thursday will provide a picture of the strength of the US economy," he added.

Stocks and sectors