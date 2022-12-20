Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end with moderate losses; realty down 1%

Stock Market Today:

After witnessing a good recovery in the previous session, the market again came under pressure on December 20 amid selling in most of the sectors.

At Close, the Sensex was down 103.90 points or 0.17% at 61,702.29, and the Nifty was down 35.20 points or 0.19% at 18,385.30.

After a gap-down start, the market extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty making a low of 18,202 intraday, however, it recovered smartly in the second half, to close around 18,400.

"The Bank of Japan shocked global markets in a totally unexpected move by raising the upper band limit for the 10-year yield to 50 bps, which is seen as a step towards a hawkish policy shift. This has aggravated the sell-off in the global market, which was already risk-averse due to mounting recessionary fears following the Fed's comment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"In this backdrop, the US GDP numbers expected on Thursday will provide a picture of the strength of the US economy," he added.

Stocks and sectors

SBI Life Insurance, Eicher Motors, UPL, Tata Motors and HUL were among the biggest Nifty losers, while gainers were Adani Enterprises, TCS, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank.

On the sectoral front, Nifty FMCG, auto, PSU bank, infra and pharma indices ended lower, while some buying was seen in the information technology, metal and energy names.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on a flat note.

On the BSE, FMCG, auto, and realty lost 0.5-1 percent, while the capital goods index fell 0.4 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in GNFC, Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

A short build-up was seen in SBI Life Insurance, Max Financial Services, Godrej Properties, while a long build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Cummins India and Interglobe Aviation.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Suzlon Energy, Shipping Corporation Of India, PNB Housing Finance, JK Paper, Axis Bank, Jyoti and Multi Commodity Exchange Of India.

Outlook for December 21

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Markets struggled through the session and ended in red due to weak global cues, but managed to recoup most of their early losses. The choppy trend can be attributed to a lack of fresh positive triggers. That apart, investors are awaiting the release of the minutes of the RBI's recently concluded monetary policy on Wednesday, which could give some clarity on the central bank's likely course of action in the near term.

Technically, after an early morning sharp intraday selloff, the index took support near 18,200 and recovered from the day's low level.

Currently, the market is witnessing a non-directional activity and perhaps traders are waiting for either side breakout. For bulls, 18,450 would be the important breakout level to watch. And if the market manages to trade above the same, then we can expect a quick uptrend rally towards 18,550-18,600. On the flip side, trading below 18,200 may increase further weakness up to 18,100-18,050.

