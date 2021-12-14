Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end lower; auto, telecom falter, pharma and media gain

live bse live

Indian benchmarks remained subdued throughout the session on December 14 to close lower, dragged by auto, banking and financial services, realty and auto names. Pharma, media and metal stocks, however, survived the headwinds to end in the green.

At close, the Sensex was down 166.3 points, or 0.29 percent, at 58,117 points, while the Nifty was down 43.4 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,324.9 points.

“Due to elevated levels of inflation and weak Asian markets, the domestic indices extended losses ahead of the US Fed policy announcement,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Offsetting a favourable base effect and cut in levies on fuel, India’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 4.91 percent year on year in November as higher input costs forced producers to hike prices, he added.

“Moreover, India’s wholesale inflation soared to a 12-year high of 14.23 percent YoY underpinned by mineral oil, base metals, crude petroleum and natural gas,” Nair said, which also added to the negative sentiment.

The negative sentiment also continued from the previous session as the Sensex opened lower at 58,059.76 against the previous day’s close of 58,283.42. It broke the 57,900 level to slip to 57,803.87.

Some positive movement was witnessed in the afternoon session as the market recovered from its lows to the day’s high of 58,322.42 before closing at 58,117.

The Nifty, too, remained bearish for the most part of the morning session as it opened lower at 17,283.20 against the previous close of 17,368.25. It touched a low of 17,225.8 before making a high of 17,376.2 points.

Sectors and Stocks

The broader markets were also down, with only BSE smallcap, BSE smallcap select and BSE Sensex Next 50 witnessing marginal gains.

Among the stocks, Power Grid Corporation, Divis Labs, Nestle, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Axis Bank, UPL and IndusInd Bank were the top Nifty gainers.

ITC Ltd, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer Products Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top losers.

About 1,695 shares advanced, 1,462 declined and 109 shares were unchanged as ten of the 19 sectoral BSE indices advanced, with S&P BSE power adding 1.39 percent. On the flipside, S&P BSE Telecom fell nearly 1.4 percent.

“Stock specific action seen in Natco Pharma shares jumped 3 percent after approving acquisition of US pharma firm Dash Pharmaceuticals,” said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities.

India VIX and open interests

India VIX, a measure of volatility, was up by 2.31 percent from 16.57 to 16.95 levels. “Volatility is hovering near its higher band and needs to cool down to 15-14 zones for some stability in the market,” said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the option front, maximum Call OI is at 18,000 then 17,500 strike, while maximum Put OI is at 17,000 then 16,000 strike. Call writing was seen at 17,400 then 18,000 strike, while Put writing was witnessed at 17,300 then 17,000 strike.

“Option data suggests a wider trading range in between 17,000 and 17,700 zone,” Taparia said.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a small-bodied bullish candle on the daily scale and closed near its 100-day simple moving average. Now it needs to cross and hold above 17,350 for an up move towards 17,500 and 17,600 zones, Taparia said. On the downside, support can be seen at 17,200 and 17,100.

“Technically, the market has completed one leg of correction and is currently trading near the important retracement support level”, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd.

After a sharp correction on intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a higher bottom formation indicating high chances of a pullback rally from current levels, he added.

Outlook for December 15

“Focus shifts to the Fed policy decision due Wednesday that could induce volatility, amid rising concerns over elevated inflation and risks to economic recovery due to omicron strain with big news coming that Pfizer stops 70 percent Omicron hospitalisations in South Africa,” said Nigam.

For the day traders, December 14 low of 17,220 would be the key support level. Above it, the index can move up to 17,400-17,475, said Chouhan. On the flip side, dismissal of 17,220 could see the index slip to 17,175-17,150, he added.

The overall range for the Nifty is at 17,500 on the higher side and 17,000 on the lower side.

“One can expect a sideways moment in coming sessions and final direction will be clear once we see either side breakout from mentioned range,” said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. Immediate support is near 17,250-17,200 zone and resistance is near 17,400-17,500, he added.