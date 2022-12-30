 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end last session of 2022 in the red; PSBs, metal stocks shine

Rakesh Patil
Dec 30, 2022 / 04:35 PM IST

During the week, both BSE Sensex and Nifty gained 1.6 percent each.

The Indian benchmark indices ended the last trading day of the calendar year 2022 on a negative note amid volatility. The BSE Sensex slipped 293.14 points or 0.48% to end at 60,840.74, while the Nifty slid 85.70 points or 0.47% to close at 18,105.30.

However, this year, the benchmark indices added more than 4 percent each, while they gave a negative return (-3.5 percent) in December 2022.

On the back of positive global cues, the market started the January series on a positive note, while witnessing profit booking in the mid-session. However, extended selling in the final hour of the trade, erased all the intraday gains to close near the day's low point.

Stocks and sectors