 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility; mid, small caps outperform

Rakesh Patil
Dec 12, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

The broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending 0.3 percent higher.

In yet another volatile session, the Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note on December 12 amid a mixed trend shown on the sectoral front. At Close, the Sensex was down 51.10 points or 0.08 percent at 62,130.57, and the Nifty was up 0.60 points at 18,497.20.

After a weak start, the market recovered and remained flat throughout the session amid volatility as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data points and the outcome of the FOMC meeting this week.

"A tepid start-off in the domestic market was flattened due to a recovery in banking, metals, and oil & gas, while continued selling in IT stocks weighed on the indices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"Key inflation numbers are expected to soften from the previous month, owing to a moderation in food prices. Extending the stock market route, the global markets remained fragile as rate decisions by major central banks took centre stage," Nair added.

Also Read: Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 18% on day one as retail portion booked 33%

Stocks and sectors