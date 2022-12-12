Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty end flat amid volatility; mid, small caps outperform

In yet another volatile session, the Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note on December 12 amid a mixed trend shown on the sectoral front. At Close, the Sensex was down 51.10 points or 0.08 percent at 62,130.57, and the Nifty was up 0.60 points at 18,497.20.

After a weak start, the market recovered and remained flat throughout the session amid volatility as investors remained cautious ahead of key inflation data points and the outcome of the FOMC meeting this week.

"A tepid start-off in the domestic market was flattened due to a recovery in banking, metals, and oil & gas, while continued selling in IT stocks weighed on the indices," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial.

"Key inflation numbers are expected to soften from the previous month, owing to a moderation in food prices. Extending the stock market route, the global markets remained fragile as rate decisions by major central banks took centre stage," Nair added.

Also Read: Sula Vineyards IPO subscribed 18% on day one as retail portion booked 33%

Stocks and sectors

Asian Paints, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Titan Company and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were BPCL, Divi's Laboratories, Coal India, Apollo Hospitals and UPL.

On the sectoral front, the PSU bank index was up 1.4 percent, the metal index was up 0.4 percent, and the information technology index declined 0.4 percent.

The broader indices outperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending 0.3 percent higher.

On the BSE, the information technology index shed 0.5 percent, while the oil & gas index added 1 percent, the realty index rose 0.5 percent, the capital goods index was up 0.5 percent and the metal index gained 0.4 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Indiabulls Housing Finance, Godrej Consumer Products and Dalmia Bharat.

A long build-up was seen in Honeywell Automation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Dalmia Bharat, while a short build-up was seen in Navin Fluorine International, Godrej Consumer Products and Metropolis Healthcare.

Apollo Tyres, Dhanlaxmi Bank, JMC Projects, Gravita India, NCC, Ramky Infrastructure, PSP Projects and VA Tech Wabag touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Also Read: CPI inflation may have hit 9-month low of 6.4% in November, October IIP down 0.4%

Outlook for December 13

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty stepped into a short term consolidation phase in the last week. As a result, it opened gap down on December 12. On the downside, the bulls moved in to offer support as the index inched towards the short term support of 18300, which is 78.6% retracement of the recent up move.

On the other hand, recovery for the day was restricted near 18500. Overall structure shows that the Nifty can have a short term consolidation in the range of 18300-18650. The Bank Nifty, on the flip side, is maintaining its positive trajectory.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

After retreating sharply in early trades, both benchmark indices recouped most of their losses but traded range-bound in a listlesss trading for almost entire trading session, as investors mostly stayed on the sidelines ahead of the inflation data and the US Fed meeting later this week.

More clarity will emerge post the US Fed meeting, which would determine the trend in the near term.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.