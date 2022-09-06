Taking stock: Sensex, Nifty end a tad lower as global weakness seeps in

After opening higher, Indian equity benchmarks lost the way and closed in the red on a volatile day of trade on September 6. Bank and FMCG stocks were among the biggest drags, while metals continued their rally.

The Sensex slipped 48.99 points, or 0.08 percent, to 59,196.99, while the broader Nifty lost 10.20 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17655.60.

The selling came amid growing tensions in Europe which is staring at a cold, long winter amid a shortage of gas and power. Russia has again turned off the Nordstream 1 pipeline supply, adding to the pressure as energy costs skyrocket on the continent.

"Domestic indices wiped out early gains to close flat, tracking mixed global cues,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. “While the energy crisis and ECB interest rate decision later in the week pressurized European markets.”

Global cues remained weak. OPEC+ decision to cut output to stem the decline in oil prices is a negative for India.

The Nifty metal index rose 1.32 percent. Analysts said it was a big surprise, given that most metal prices, except that of aluminium, remained at the same level as last month.

“The metal index did well due to some investors dabbling into bottom fishing but it's difficult to say that the metal index could sustain this rally as several leading economies, such as China and the US, are facing a slowdown, which could impact metal demand. Moreover, while some supplies from Europe may get curtailed due to higher energy costs, it may not suffice to lift the metal price,” said Sunil Damania, Chief Investment Officer, MarketsMojo.

Buying also continued in PSU bank, realty and pharma stocks.

Market outlook for September 7

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

Today, the kind of start we had, the market should have ideally ended its recent consolidation phase. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

The coming session would be crucial and it probably confirms the near-term direction of the key indices.

A small push from the global market is the need of the hour. As far as levels are concerned, 17,700–17,800 remains to be the sturdy wall and the moment we surpass it convincingly, it will open up the gates for a move towards 18,000 and beyond.

On the flip side, 17,600–17,500 are to be treated as immediate support. The key indices might be consolidating but the broader end of the spectrum keeps on buzzing.

Traders are advised to keep focusing on such potential candidates which are likely to continue their recent runs.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor upper and lower shadow. Technically, this pattern indicates a high wave formation but having placed this pattern within a narrow range, the predictive value of this pattern could be less. Hence, this could be considered range-bound action for the market over the last few sessions.

The Nifty is placed at the crucial overhead resistance of levels and a decisive breakout could lead to upside momentum. Any weakness from here can find important support at around 17,450-17,400.

