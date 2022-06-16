Taking Stock | Sensex, Nifty decline for the fifth straight day; metals worst hit

Indian benchmark indices fell 2 percent each to touch fresh 52-week low and continued to make losses for the fifth consecutive day on June 16, a day after Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) hiked interest rate by 75 bps to fight rising inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 1,045.60 points, or 1.99%, at 51,495.79, and the Nifty was down 331.60 points, or 2.11%, at 15,360.60.

Market started on a positive note with a gain of a percent, but soon erased all the gains and turned negative. An extended selling in the second half dragged the benchmark indices to a fresh low, before finishing near day's low.

"The effect of US Fed action coupled with a delayed start to the southwest monsoon wreaked havoc as the Nifty caved in below 15,400 for the first time in the last one year," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities.

Market-capitalization of the BSE listed companies fell by Rs 5.54 lakh crore to Rs 2,39,20,875.48 on June 16 from Rs 2,44,75,490.32 on June 15.

"As the street prepares for further front-loaded action by central banks in a bid to anchor spiralling inflation, its impact on consumer spending kept investors on the backfoot."

"A mere glance at the stocks hitting one-year lows today is reflective of the risk-off mood on the street as only a handful of FMCG stocks displayed a green tick among front liners," he added.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, Coal India, Tata Motors and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers, while gainers were HUL, Nestle India and Britannia Industries.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal index falling over 5 percent.

On BSE, Metal index fell 5.5 percent, while Auto, Bank, Capital Goods, Information Technology, Power and Realty indices shed 2 percent each.

Broader indices - BSE midcap and smallcap indices also declined over 2 percent each.

A short build-up was seen in Strides Pharma Science, Vedanta and Chambal Fertilisers.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in NBCC, Interglobe Aviation and Navin Fluorine International.

Over 300 stocks hit their 52-week low on the BSE. These included Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, UCO Bank, Ceat, Symphony, Indusind Bank, SpiceJet, SAIL India, Marksans Pharma, Just Dial,

Outlook for June 17

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

Nifty has breached the crucial support of 15,660-15,700 and this level will now act as a resistance. On falls 15315 could give some support, failing which the Nifty could head towards 14,340 levels over the next few days/weeks.

Rate hike fears have depressed expected valuations of stocks on the one hand, while making debt instruments attractive. Stubbornly high inflation is impacting sentiments while fears of recession (that could bring down inflation) could lead to earnings downgrades.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities:

Technically, the Nifty finally dismissed the key support of 15,650 which it held since March. It was a decisive dismissal, that too on the day of the big event, thus inviting a pattern of further weakness in the medium term.

With the Nifty closing below 15,400, the current bearish sentiment may see the index slide further to 15,100 or 15,000 in the near term.

On the other hand, the previous support of 15,650-15,730 levels has now become resistance to the market. The strategy should be to short trade if Nifty bounces to given levels and place a stop loss at 15800 or buy Nifty if it drops to 15,100-15,000 with a stop loss at 14,950.

Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One:

The market is a bit in the oversold region, and the zone of 15,000-15,200 might provide a temporary stay to the bears. For now, the zone of 15,600-15,700 is considered a daunting task for the bulls.

Going forward, our market is likely to remain volatile in the near term and is expected to mirror the moves from the global peers.

Looking at the recent fall, it is advised to avoid undue risk and stay light on positions. Also, one needs to keep a close tab on the geopolitical developments and avoid aggressive bets till the volatility looms over.

