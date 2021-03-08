Taking Stock: Sensex, Nifty close flat amid high volatility; PSU banks outperform

After two days of selling, the Indian benchmark indices ended marginally in the green on March 8 supported by the PSU banks, metal and energy stocks. At Close, Sensex was up 35.75 points, or 0.07%, at 50,441.07, and Nifty gained 18.10 points, or 0.12%, at 14,956.20.

"As expected, the market has been trading sideways all day. We were not been able to get past 15,300 or break fiercely below 14,800. A trigger of either level will pave the way for the next move - up or down. Until then, traders would be advised to tread cautiously with strict stops," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Except FMCG and auto, all the sectoral indices ended in the green with energy and PSU bank benchmarks adding 1 percent each.

Mid and smallcaps indices outperformed with gains of 0.3-0.6 percent each.

UPL, GAIL, L&T, ONGC and SBI Life Insurance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Shree Cements, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Auto.

Stocks & sectors

On the BSE, the oil& gas, metal and capital goods indices rose 1 percent each, while realty index shed nearly a percent.

A volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in L&T Technology Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Glenmark Pharma.

Long buildup was seen in L&T Technology Services, L&T Infotech and GAIL while short buildup was seen in TVS Motor, AU Small Finance Bank and Shriram Transport Finance Corporation.

More than 250 stocks, including BEML, Tata Communications, ONGC, Subex and IRCTC, hit a fresh 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a small Bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow which indicates limited upside with absence of direction. It negated its formation of lower highs, lower lows of the last two sessions.

"Nifty has to cross and hold above 15,000 zones to witness an up move towards 15,150 and 15,250 zones while on the downside, immediate support exists at 14,800 then 14,700 levels," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.