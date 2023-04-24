 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking stock: Sensex jumps 410 points to reclaim 60k, Nifty closes in on 17,750

Shubham Raj
Apr 24, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Among the Nifty pack, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Consumer, Wipro, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the biggest gainers. Dr Reddy’s Labs, IndusInd Bank and Cipla were the biggest losses

Some low level buying eventually came in IT and bank indices on April 24.

The Indian equity benchmarks broke away from the previous week’s weakness to close higher on April 24 following some strong earnings by private lenders during the day and over the weekend that lifted the mood on Dalal Street.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 0.67 percent, or 410.04 points, higher at 60,056.10, while the broader Nifty rose 0.68 percent, or 119.35 points, to 17,743.40.

In the week gone by, market participants were cautious after the disappointing earnings from the information technology firm. Hawkish commentary by some of the US central bank office-bearers did not help the matters.

On April 24, IT and bank names saw some low-level buying.