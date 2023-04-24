Taking stock: Sensex jumps 410 points to reclaim 60k, Nifty closes in on 17,750

The Indian equity benchmarks broke away from the previous week’s weakness to close higher on April 24 following some strong earnings by private lenders during the day and over the weekend that lifted the mood on Dalal Street.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 0.67 percent, or 410.04 points, higher at 60,056.10, while the broader Nifty rose 0.68 percent, or 119.35 points, to 17,743.40.

In the week gone by, market participants were cautious after the disappointing earnings from the information technology firm. Hawkish commentary by some of the US central bank office-bearers did not help the matters.

On April 24, IT and bank names saw some low-level buying.

Walt Disney Co to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs: Sources Sectors and stocks Among the Nifty pack, HDFC Life Insurance was the best-performing stock, up 6.4 percent. It was followed by Tata Consumer, Wipro, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank, which gained up to 5 percent. Dr Reddy's Labs, IndusInd Bank and Cipla were among the biggest Nifty losers. The Broader market also ended with gains. The Nifty smallcap index rose 0.59 percent and the midcap 0.39 percent. The broadest index Nifty 500 also advanced 0.56 percent. Nifty Bank was one of the best-performing indices, up 1.23 percent. Nifty financial services and realty also rose more than a percent each. Outlook for April 25 Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd After witnessing a sluggish trend over the past few sessions, fresh buying emerged ahead of the monthly F&O expiry later this week. While the markets may still be choppy and volatile, we may see select bouts of buying. Technically, on daily and intraday charts, the Nifty has formed a reversal formation. On the daily charts, it has also formed a reversal candle, which is largely positive. For the bulls , 17700-17650 will act as a key support, above which the index can retest 17825-17850. On the flip side, below 17,650, traders may prefer to exit long positions. Sameet Chavan, Head Research-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One In the week gone by, the market went into a slumber, which was evident also after a sharp rally towards 178,00 in the previous weeks. The bullish quotient was maintained despite a lull and the monthly expiry week has now started with a bang, mainly on our domestic factors. Siddhartha Khemka, Head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The market is trading in a wider range and has consistently shown strength at lower levels. We expect the market to remain range bound with positive bias driven by results from index heavyweights.

