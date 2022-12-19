 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex gains 468 points, Nifty above 18,400; auto, FMCG, metals shine

Rakesh Patil
Dec 19, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

The Indian equity market snapped a two-day losing streak to close almost a percent higher on December 19 amid buying across the sectors, barring information technology stocks.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 468.38 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 61,806.19, and the Nifty was up 151.50 points, or 0.83 percent, at 18,420.50.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a muted note but gathered pace as the day progressed and erased all the losses of the previous session, with the Nifty reclaiming 18,400.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, M&M, Power Grid Corporation and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest Nifty gainers, while losers were TCS, ONGC, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors.

Except information technology, which was down 0.5 percent, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty auto, energy, infra, metal and FMCG were up a percent each.