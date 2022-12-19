Taking Stock | Sensex gains 468 points, Nifty above 18,400; auto, FMCG, metals shine

The Indian equity market snapped a two-day losing streak to close almost a percent higher on December 19 amid buying across the sectors, barring information technology stocks.

The 30-pack Sensex closed 468.38 points, or 0.76 percent, higher at 61,806.19, and the Nifty was up 151.50 points, or 0.83 percent, at 18,420.50.

Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a muted note but gathered pace as the day progressed and erased all the losses of the previous session, with the Nifty reclaiming 18,400.

Stocks and sectors

Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, M&M, Power Grid Corporation and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest Nifty gainers, while losers were TCS, ONGC, Infosys, Sun Pharma and Tata Motors.

Except information technology, which was down 0.5 percent, all sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty auto, energy, infra, metal and FMCG were up a percent each.

The BSE midcap index rose 0.6 percent and smallcap index was up 0.3 percent.

On the BSE, auto and FMCG indices rose more than a percent each, while bank, capital goods, power, metal, oil & gas and realty indices were up 0.5-0.9 percent. The information technology index shed 0.55 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Indiamart Intermesh, Muthoot Finance and Bharti Airtel.

A long build-up was seen in Indiamart Intermesh, Adani Ports and IDFC, while a short build-up was seen in Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, Piramal Enterprises and Alkem Laboratories.

Ugar Sugar Works, TVS Srichakra, Jyoti, Britannia Industries, CSB Bank, V-Guard Industries, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Outlook for December 20

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve's indication of more rate hikes in the coming year.

While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside.

Technically, the Nifty found support near 18,250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short term formation is still in the negative side.

As long as the index holds 18,300, a pullback rally could be seen and above the same, the index could move up to 18,550-18,575 levels or 20-day SMA. On the flip side, below 18,300, the index could slip till 18,200-18,150.

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets started the week on a firm note and gained nearly a percent, taking a breather after the recent slide. After the flat opening, the Nifty index gradually inched higher, thanks to a recovery in select index majors from across sectors and finally settled at 18.420.45 levels.

Among the sectoral pack, auto, metal and FMCG posted decent gains while IT and pharma continue to trade subdued.

We’ve been seeing this trend that select heavyweights come to rescue the index during the corrective phase and it’s no different this time. A decisive close above 18,500 in Nifty could further fuel the rebound else profit taking may resume.

We recommend staying selective and preferring the top performers from the participating sectors. Besides, keep a check on overnight leveraged trades as volatility may continue.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.