Taking Stock: Sensex gains 144 pts, Nifty around 17,600 as RBI keeps policy rate unchanged

Rakesh Patil
Apr 06, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Among sectors, realty index added 3 percent, auto index gained 1 percent, while pharma, capital goods, oil & gas, power up 0.5 percent each. However, FMCG, IT and metal down 0.5% each.

The market rally continued for a fifth consecutive session on April 6, after the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) surprisingly decided to keep the key interest rate unchanged.

At close, the Sensex was up 143.66 points or 0.24 percent at 59,832.97, and the Nifty was up 42.10 points or 0.24 percent at 17,599.20.

After a flat to negative start, the market turned positive after the MPC unanimously paused the rate hike and kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, after six consecutive hikes since May 2022.

It maintained the 'withdrawal of accommodation' stance, highlighting the readiness to act if the situation so warrants.