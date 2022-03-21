Taking Stock | Sensex falls 571 points, Nifty ends below 17,200 amid profit booking; metals outshine

The Indian market ended a percent down on March 21 after make decent gains in the previous week amid mixed global cues and rising crude prices that are fanning fears of inflation.

At close, the Sensex was down 571.44 points, or 0.99 percent, at 57,292.49, and the Nifty was down 169.40 points, or 0.98 percent, at 17,117.60.

"With no significant improvement in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine and uncertainty in Gulf region, crude prices surged leading to a sell-off in the domestic market after the recent rally," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The market started the day on a positive note but erased all the gains in the initial hours and traded in the negative territory to close near the day's lowest point.

The Ukraine-Russia war weighed on investors over supply concerns amid a push for an oil embargo against Moscow.

"FIIs coming back to buying mode is a positive for domestic equities but a rise in bulk diesel prices and inflationary pressure is bending the domestic market," Nair said.

Accenture's positive earnings and strong guidance helped Indian IT companies but they saw late selloff, he added.

Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UPL, ONGC and HDFC Bank were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers were Britannia Industries, Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim Industries and Shree Cements.

Except metal—up 1.5 percent—all sectoral indices ended in the red. Nifty auto, energy, bank, FMCG and PSU Bank indices fell a percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On BSE, auto, bank, capital goods, FMCG and power indices declined a percent each. IT, oil & gas and realty indices were down 0.5 percent each, however, the BSE metal index added 1.7 percent.

Broader indices ended mixed. The BSE midcap index fell 0.7 percent, while the smallcap index gained 0.4 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Delta Corp, Strides Pharma Science and Aurobindo Pharma, while a short build-up was seen in the Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas and Torrent Pharma.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in Balrampur Chini Mills, Delta Corp and Vodafone Idea.

More than 100 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE including Vedanta, Usha Martin, NIIT and HDIL.

Outlook for March 22

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty started on a positive note on March 21 but couldn’t build up on early gains.

The weekly chart shows that the index has reached its 20-week moving average, from where it has entered into a brief consolidation. It is attempting to fill up a gap on the daily chart, whose lower end is at 16,987.

It has 200-DMA support near 17,000, thus a dip towards 17,000 is expected to present a fresh buying support. The recovery process is expected to continue unless the index breaks 17,000 on a closing basis.

On the higher side, the day’s high of 17,353 will act as a key hurdle beyond which the index can test the daily upper Bollinger Band near 17,500.

Mohit Nigam, Head- PMS, Hem Securities

We may see some positive momentum in the IT sector in the short term after strong revenue growth and upward revision in the revenue guidance of Accenture.

Some margin pressure due to wage inflation and elevated attrition can be seen in Indian IT companies too.

On the technical front, Nifty’s immediate support and resistance are 17,000 and 17,500.

For the Bank Nifty, immediate support and resistance are 35,500 and 36,500.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

Mostly sectoral indices ended in the red, with power, banking and auto as the top losers. The broader indices traded mixed and closed on a flat note.

Markets are dancing to global tunes and we don’t see this changing anytime soon.

Broadly, we reiterate our positive bias till the Nifty upholds the 16,800 zone, however, the key is to identify the sectors and stocks that are showing resilience and add them on dips.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Technically, the Nifty faced resistance near 50-day SMA and reversed sharply. It also formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, which supports further weakness. However, the medium-term texture of the market is still on the positive side.

We are of the view that, 50-day SMA, or 17,250, will act as an immediate hurdle, below which the correction is likely to continue to 17,000-16,975.

A fresh uptrend is possible only after the index goes past 17,250 after which chances of hitting 17,350-17,400 brighten. Contra traders can take a long bet near 16,975, with 16,950 support stop loss.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.