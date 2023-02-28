 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex falls 326 points, Nifty at around 17,300 ahead of GDP data

Rakesh Patil
Feb 28, 2023 / 04:26 PM IST

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the BSE midcap rising 0.6 percent and the smallcap index ending 0.4 percent higher

The Indian market ended lower for the eighth straight session on February 28 amid selling in the metal, oil & gas, healthcare and information technology names. Investors also turned cautious ahead of the GDP numbers to be released later in the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 326.23 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,962.12, and the Nifty was down 88.70 points, or 0.51 percent, at 17,304.

After a muted start, the market remained range-bound in the morning but selling in the afternoon pulled the indices down, with Nifty slipping to the day’s low of 17,250.

In February, the Sensex shed a percent and the Nifty50 2 percent.