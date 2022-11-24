 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Taking Stock | Sensex ends at record closing peak, Nifty nears 18,500 on F&O expiry day

Rakesh Patil
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

The Nifty Bank index closed above 43,000 after hitting a fresh record high of 43,163.40, intraday.

The Indian equity market posted strong gains on November 24 -- the expiry day of the monthly F&O contracts -- with the S&P BSE Sensex hitting an all-time high of 62,412.33 at the fag-end of the session.

The broader Nifty50 too hit a fresh 52-week high while the Bank Nifty soared to a fresh record peak during the trade.

The market extended the winning streak for the third consecutive session on the back of positive global cues and buying across the sectors.

At Close, the Sensex was up 762.10 points or 1.24% at 62,272.68, while the Nifty was up 216.80 points or 1.19% at 18,484.10.

Amid firm global cues, the market started on a positive note and extended the gains during the day as investors rejoiced the outcome of Fed minutes stating slower interest rate hikes going ahead.

"Led by broad-based buying, domestic indices witnessed solid gains as investors digested the latest FOMC meeting minutes, which hinted that the rate hike cycle may be slowing down," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.