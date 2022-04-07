Taking Stock | Sensex down 575 points, Nifty below 17,700 ahead of RBI policy

The Indian market ended lower for the third straight session on April 7, with benchmark indices falling a percent each amid selling across the sectors barring pharma.

After a lacklustre start on weak global cues, the market saw some recovery in the afternoon session but extended selling towards the close a day ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting.

The Sensex ended 575.46 points, or 0.97 percent, lower at 59,034.95, and the Nifty was down 168.20 points, or 0.94 percent, at 17,639.50.

"Volatility increased as the market approached the RBI policy meet outcome. The latest sectoral outperformers like metals, power and oil & gas sectors were the most hit including mid and small caps," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

If RBI’s announcements are in line with market expectations—rates being unchanged, inflation forecast moderately up and robust economic outlook—then the market will trade positively, he said.

Adani Ports, Titan Company, HDFC, Power Grid Corp and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Axis Bank, Divi’s Labs, HUL, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty IT and metal indices declined a percent each, while the auto index slipped 0.8 percent. The pharma index added 0.4 percent.

Also Read: MC Interview | RBI may raise repo rate by 50 bps in second half, says Unmesh Kulkarni of Julius Baer India

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, except pharma, all sectoral indices ended lower. IT, metal, oil & gas and power indices down 1-2.5 percent.

The broader market outperformed the frontliners but the BSE midcap fell 0.4 percent and the smallcap index shed 0.7 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Bharat Electronics, Honeywell Automation and Abbott India, while a short build-up was seen in the IDFC, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Tata Power.

More than 150 stocks, including Yes Bank, Hindustan Aeronautics and Tata Power, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Bharat Electronics, Can Fin Homes and Bata India.

Outlook for April 8

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One

For the coming session, 17,550 and 17,400 are likely to provide support for the Nifty and till the time, the index doesn’t close below these key levels, continue with the ‘buy-on-decline’ strategy.

On the flipside, 17,800 and 17,900 are seen as immediate hurdles. The first sign of strength would be visible after the index surpassed the 17-900 mark.

Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking

Technically, the Nifty tested resistance at the upper Bollinger Band formation and traded below it, suggesting weakness in the counter.

The index has also covered the weekly gap and moved below the prior week’s close.

Momentum indicator the RSI has turned lower from the overbought territory but MACD is still showing positive crossover on the daily scale.

On the four-hourly chart, the index has formed a Bearish Marubozu candlestick, indicating bearishness for the coming day.

The index has support at 17,430, while resistance is at 17,800. On the other hand, the Bank Nifty has support at 36,850 and resistance at 38,000.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Technically, on intraday charts, the Nifty is still holding lower high series formation and formed a bearish candle, which is largely negative.

In the last three days, the index corrected more than 475 points and after a short-term correction, it is trading near the important retracement support level.

The market has completed one leg of correction and there is a strong possibility of a quick intraday relief rally if it trades above 17,720. Above it, the index can move to 17800 -17850.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes