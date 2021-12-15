Taking Stock | Sensex down 329 points, Nifty ends below 17,250; metal, IT, realty drag

Indian markets ended lower for the fourth straight session on December 15 amid volatility ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest-rate decision and selling in PSU bank, metal, IT and realty sectors.

At close, the Sensex was down 329.06 points, or 0.57 percent, at 57,788.03, and the Nifty was down 103.50 points, or 0.60 percent, at 17,221.40.

After a flat opening, the market remained under pressure throughout the session. It saw some recovery in the afternoon but still closed near the day's low.

"Anxiety over more anticipated hawkish policy statement by the Fed pressurised the domestic indices to fall. Overall, the Fed is expected to announce a faster end to its bond-buying campaign and may signal a rate hike in 2022 amid rising inflationary pressure," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

While foreign investors continued selling, all sectors barring auto traded in the negative territory, he said.

Broader indices ended lower, with the BSE midcap index fell 0.6 percent and the smallcap index down 0.35 percent.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Adani Ports, ITC and ONGC were among the top Nifty losers. Gainers included Sun Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Bank, M&M, Hero MotoCorp and Maruti Suzuki.

Except auto, all other sectoral indices ended in the red, with IT, metal, and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.

Stocks and sectors

On the BSE, realty, IT and metal indices each closed 1 percent down. The auto index gained 0.5 percent.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 300 percent was seen in TVS Motor, Gujrat Gas and Indian Energy Exchange.

A long build-up was seen in TVS Motor, Torrent Power and Trent, while there was a short build-up in Indian Energy Exchange, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Bajaj Finance.

More than 300 stocks, including Zee Entertainment, Indowind Energy and 3i Infotech, hit a 52-week high on the BSE.

Technical View

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily scale and closed below its 100-day simple moving average (SMA).

Till the Nifty remains below 17,350, weakness can be expected towards 17,100 and 17,000, whereas a major hurdle exists at 17,500, said Chandan Taparia, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Outlook for December 16

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

The Nifty managed to close near the good support zone of 17,200 and if it manages to hold above it, we may see a swift bounce. If it fails to stay above 17,200, it can slide to 17,100-17,000, which will be another support zone on the downside.

On the higher side, the immediate hurdle is near 17,300-17,400 and if the index crosses the level, one can expect a positive breakout.

Karan Pai, Technical Analyst, GEPL Capital

Looking at the way prices are facing rejection near the 20-day SMA, a break below the daily low of 17,192 will push the prices towards 17,050.

We would recommend a stop loss of 17,280 for this trade setup.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

We continue to remain cautious and the intraday texture is still on the downside. This weak outlook will continue till the Nifty does not surpass 17,350, which is the short-term resistance zone.

Below it, the correction wave is likely to continue up to 17,150-17,120 levels, whereas above 17,350 resistance breakout, a pullback can be seen up to 17,400-17,425.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking

All eyes will be on the US Fed meeting and we will see the reaction in early trade on December 16.

While the majority expects that the committee to hold rates citing the possible challenges due to the new COVID variant. Commentary on tapering, inflation and growth would be critical.

We also have weekly derivatives expiry scheduled, so expect choppiness to remain high. Participants should wait for some clarity over the direction and limit positions.

