Taking Stock | Sensex down 208 points, Nifty slips below 18,650; all eyes on RBI policy

The Indian equity market extended losses for the third day in another volatile session on December 6, a day ahead of the outcome of the RBI's monetary policy committee meeting which is expected to signal slowing of rate hikes.

At close, the Sensex was down 208.24 points, or 0.33 percent, at 62,626.36, and the Nifty slipped 58.20 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,642.80.

Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and remained under pressure throughout the session. Last-hour buying in PSU bank and FMCG names helped narrow the losses.

"Investors mostly remained on the sidelines as they preferred waiting for the RBI monetary policy announcement. The Nifty found support around the previous low before closing a bit higher," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The trend will be sideways as long as the index remains within the 18,600-18,800 band. A decisive move on either side will induce a directional move, he added.

Stocks and sectors BPCL, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and UPL were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Adani Enterprises, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India and Power Grid Corporation. On the sectoral front, the information technology (IT) index fell 1.45 percent and metal and pharma indices were down 0.5 percent each. The PSU bank index gained 1.26 percent, while FMCG and energy indices were up 0.3 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red. On the BSE, metal and IT indices shed a percent each. Healthcare and realty were down 0.5 percent each. The power index gained a 1 percent and the FMCG index 0.3 percent. Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Punjab National Bank, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corp (IRCTC) and Vodafone Idea. A short build-up was seen in LTIMindtree, Persistent Systems and Coforge, while a long build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Shriram Transport Finance Corporation and Tata Power. Bank of Baroda, Britannia Industries, L&T Finance Holdings, Ramky Infrastructure, South Indian Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Jyothy Labs, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, were among the stocks that touched their 52-week high on the BSE. Also Read - World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23 Outlook for December 7 Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas The Nifty moved down yet again to test the key support at 18,600. The bulls managed to defend that support for the second consecutive session. Channel study shows that the index has reached near lower end of rising channel on the hourly as well as daily chart. Thus, this is a high probability level for the index to start the next leg on the upside. Initial resistance zone is at 18,700-18,730. Overall, the Nifty is expected to surpass the recent high of 18,888 & target 19,000 in the short term. The reversal for this bullish stance has been placed below 18,500 on a closing basis. Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking: Markets traded lackluster and lost nearly half a percent, tracking feeble global cues. After the gap-down start, the Nifty hovered in a narrow range till the end and finally settled at 18,642.75 levels. Most of the sectoral indices traded in line with the benchmark and ended lower wherein IT, media and metal were among the top losers. The broader indices too witnessed profit taking and shed nearly half a percent each. Markets are digesting the recent gains and it may take a few more sessions to resume the trend. Meanwhile, traders should focus on managing positions and gradually adding quality names from across sectors. The decline in the auto and IT majors is offering a good opportunity to accumulate while pharma is not showing any sign of a reversal yet. Shrikant chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Weak sentiment prevailed through the session as investors offloaded shares in rate-sensitive such as banking, automobile and realty stocks on the eve of RBI's credit policy announcement. In the past, we have seen investors turning cautious ahead of a key event and booking some profit to avoid getting caught off guard. If the rate hike is above the street expectations, investors may press the panic button, which could accelerate the selling pressure.

The currency market too witnessed hectic activity as rupee breached 82 mark, fuelling concerns of overseas investors cutting their positions in local equities. Currently, the market is trading near the 10-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) indicating strong possibility of a trend reversal in the near future. For traders, 18,700 would be the key level to watch out, as above the same we could see a fresh uptrend rally till 18,800-18,850. On the flip side, a fresh round of selling pressure is possible only after the dismissal of 18,600, and below the same the index could slip till 18,500-18,480. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own, not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

