Taking Stock | Sensex down 208 points, Nifty slips below 18,650; all eyes on RBI policy

Rakesh Patil
Dec 06, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended in the red

The Indian equity market extended losses for the third day in another volatile session on December 6, a day ahead of the outcome of the RBI's monetary policy committee meeting which is expected to signal slowing of rate hikes.

At close, the Sensex was down 208.24 points, or 0.33 percent, at 62,626.36, and the Nifty slipped 58.20 points, or 0.31 percent, to 18,642.80.

Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and remained under pressure throughout the session. Last-hour buying in PSU bank and FMCG names helped narrow the losses.

"Investors mostly remained on the sidelines as they preferred waiting for the RBI monetary policy announcement. The Nifty found support around the previous low before closing a bit higher," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The trend will be sideways as long as the index remains within the 18,600-18,800 band. A decisive move on either side will induce a directional move, he added.

