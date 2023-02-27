 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Taking Stock | Sensex down 175 points, Nifty below 17,400; realty, banks outperform

Rakesh Patil
Feb 27, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

The BSE midcap index was down 0.6 percent and smallcap index fell 1 percent

Profit booking continued on Dalal Street for the seventh straight day on February 27, amid weak global cues and selling in auto, metal, information technology and capital goods space.

At close, the Sensex was down 175.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 59,288.35, and the Nifty was down 73.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,392.70.

Amid weak global cues, the market started lower and extended the losses as the day progressed, dragging the Nifty below the Budget Day low of 17,353.40. Last-hour recovery erased some of the losses, supported by buying in realty and financials.

Also Read - Nifty breaks 200 DMA & Budget day's low, but experts hopeful for reversal if 17,300 holds