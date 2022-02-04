Taking Stock | Sensex down 143 points, Nifty below 17,550 in choppy trade; metals shine

The Indian stock market ended the day as well as the week on a negative note on February 4. The 30-pack BSE Sensex closed 143.2 points, or 0.24 percent, down at 58,644.8 and Nifty ended 44 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 17,516.3.

The indices started the day by reversing the negative trend of the previous day but soon erased the gains to slip into negative territory. The day was marked by volatile swings as the indices tried to maintain their key support levels.

“The domestic market continued to ride yesterday’s downtrend with most sectors barring FMCG and Metal facing sell-off”, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex swung 500 points as it followed positive Asian cues to open high, only to squander gains as European markets declined on the rate hike undertaken by the Bank of England. The Nifty, too, couldn’t hold the gains and ended in the red.

“Western markets also lacked strength as the Bank of England imposed a back-to-back rate hike in yesterday’s policy meeting, while the dovish ECB acknowledged the risk of rising inflation signalling a rate hike in the future, Nair said.

Wall Street was volatile as well following a huge sell-off in Facebook-parent Meta post earnings.

Stock and Sectors

On the NSE, selling was spread across sectors. Barring Metals, FMCG and IT, all other sectors ended the day in the red.

The Nifty metal gained 1.18 percent, while realty was the biggest loser, down 2.76 percent. Banks, auto and media stocks also were among the losers as well.

Broader markets mirrored the benchmarks. BSE Midcap was down 0.68 percent and smallcap 0.45 percent.

India VIX, which indicates the degree of volatility traders expect over the next 30 days, moved 1.37 percent lower from 19.16 to 18.90 levels.

Hero Motocorp, SBI, NTPC, M7M and HDFC Life were the top Nifty losers, down 1.6 to 2.15 percent.

Top gainers on the Nifty were Hindalco, ONGC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Divis Labs, gaining between 1 to 2.4 percent.

Long build-up was seen in Torrent Power, Hindustan Copper and Cholamandalam Finance, while short build-up was seen in Godrej Properties, FSL and M&M Finance.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 997 percent was seen in Alkem. Torrent Power saw a spike of more than 679 percent and FSL over 562 percent.

On the BSE, of the 3,432 stocks traded, 1,743 declined, 1,595 advanced, while 94 remained unchanged.

Outlook for February 7

Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President -Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd

Markets ended weak after languishing in negative territory for the better part of the trading session, as investors resorted to more profit-taking following the recent upsurge.

Though most other Asian indices ended in the green, European gauges struggled in early trade that dampened market sentiment back home.

Technically, the Nifty traded above the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) but witnessed profit booking near the 20-day SMA or 17,800. The Nifty holding to the 50-day SMA is largely positive.

On weekly charts, the index has formed an upper shadow bullish candle, which indicates indecisiveness between bulls and bears.

On the daily and intraday charts, the market is consistently forming higher bottom formation, which supports the uptrend.

For traders, 17,400-17,350 would be the sacrosanct support level, above which the index can continue the up move to 17,700-17,850.

On the flip side, below 17,350, the uptrend would be vulnerable and could trigger a short-term weakness to 17,200-17,150.

Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management

The equity market continued to be in the grip of extreme volatility, which was the feature during the week.

Concerns over rising interest rates in the US, the likely Fed rate action, military tensions in Eastern Europe and the adverse effects of the new variant of the coronavirus, are the factors that worked on the minds of the investors. These factors are likely to influence markets in the coming weeks as well.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty attempted a bounce during the week but faced resistance near the 20 DMA & and 0.8 percent retracement of the January decline, near 17,770. Thereon, it has stepped into a consolidation mode.

On the way down, it broke the key hourly and the daily moving averages as well as broken from a rising channel on the hourly chart.

Going ahead, 17,400 is a key support to watch out for, below which the index can test 17,200. On the other hand, 17,800 will act as the upper end of the short-term consolidation range.

Ajit Mishra, VP- Research, Religare Broking Ltd

Markets traded lacklustre and ended marginally lower. Global markets, especially those in the US, have turned volatile during the earnings season, affecting sentiment in our markets as well. And, it may continue in the near future.

On the domestic front, markets will first react to SBI numbers on February 7 and the upcoming RBI monetary policy review will also be on the radar.

Its commentary on inflation and economic growth will be key factors to watch amid the hawkish stance of the US’ Federal Reserve.

In our opinion, while the benchmarks might consolidate further, volatility on the broader front would be hard to handle. We, thus, recommend maintaining a cautious stance and keeping a check on leveraged positions.